The 25 best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Golden Globes

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Jackie Abbott and Kate McKinnon showed up in coordinating black outfits.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Jackie Abbott and Kate McKinnon attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kate McKinnon walked the red carpet in a bedazzled black suit, while her girlfriend, Jackie Abbott, wore a black gown with cutouts.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost made a statement with their outfits.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Scarlett Johansson opted for a bright red gown, while her fiancé, Colin Jost, chose a classic black suit.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s ensembles were memorable.

Jennifer Lopez looked like a walking gift in a Valentino gown with oversized bows. Meanwhile, her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang got creative with their outfits.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Barry Jenkins and Lulu Wang attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Jenkins wore a grey suit with black statement stripes. Meanwhile, Wang wore a black corset with a sheer overlay and pants.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington wore monochromatic ensembles.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

The married couple and former “Game of Thrones” costars went for slightly different looks at the Golden Globes. Harington wore a black-on-black suit, while Leslie wore a long-sleeved bejeweled gown.

Lucy Boynton and Rami looked modern and stylish.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Malek wore a black suit with a thin tie, and Boynton walked the red carpet in a high-necked silver dress.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked elegant on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Chopra Jonas stood out in a pink strapless gown, while Nick wore a statement tie with his black suit.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach coordinated in black-and-white outfits.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Baumbach opted for a black velvet suit, and Gerwig chose an off-the-shoulder colour-blocked gown.

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader made their red-carpet debut as a couple.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bilson complemented Hader’s suit in a black gown with ruffled sleeves and gold embellishments.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban chose sleek red-carpet outfits.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kidman wore a strapless red gown that featured a thigh-high slit, while Urban wore a relaxed suit.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher brought colour to the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Cohen and Fisher stood out on the red carpet in colourful ensembles. Cohen wore an all-blue suit, while Fisher opted for an off-the-shoulder pink gown.

Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas coordinated in all-black ensembles.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Thomas looked elegant in an off-the-shoulder gown alongside Egerton who donned a simple black tuxedo.

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber looked chic on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Golden Globes Molly Sims and Scott Stuber attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Sims stunned in a ruffled blue gown, while Scott chose a sleek suit.

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres both sported suits at the Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

DeGeneres went with a sparkly suit, while de Rossi wore a sleek black ensemble with a thin tie and pointed-toe heels.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa opted for muted colours.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bonet’s nude gown featured an elegant floral pattern. Momoa matched Bonet in a dark-green velvet suit jacket and black pants.

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka channeled Old Hollywood glamour in all-black ensembles.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Anka wore a tea-length gown with a transparent bodice alongside Bateman’s black suit.

Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox brought elegance to the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Brian Cox and Nicole Ansari-Cox attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Ansari-Cox shined in an off-the-shoulder silver gown, which Cox complemented with a clean black suit.

Joanne Tucker’s bright gown paired well with Adam Driver’s simple suit.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Joanne Tucker and Adam Driver attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Tucker wore a long-sleeved pink gown, while Driver chose a classic suit.

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan’s outfits were understated.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Brosnahan wore a sparkly maroon gown with a plunging neckline, while Ralph chose a black suit with a bow tie.

Elton John and David Furnish both wore suits with floral details.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Elton John and David Furnish attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

John’s black suit was embroidered with black flowers. Meanwhile, Furnish’s suit featured brightly coloured florals.

Sofía Vergara wowed in a strapless gown, while Joe Manganiello made a statement with his bow tie.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Manganiello paired his black suit with a large bow tie, while Vergara sported a maroon gown embroidered with geometric sparkles.

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan wore contrasting ensembles.

Joe Scarnici / Contributor / Getty Images Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Elgort wore a velvet blue jacket and bow tie, while Komyshan wore a black gown with one sleeve and a chain neckline.

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher’s looks were elevated and cool.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Butcher chose a high-low gown with a patterned bodice. Murphy paired a deep-purple jacket with a simple black shirt.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson looked elegant on the red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Despite her hair and makeup team not showing up on time, Rita Wilson looked stunning in a sparkling floor-length gown. Tom Hanks opted for a velvet jacket and black pants.

Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas looked dashing.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Banderas wore a white jacket and black pants. Kimpel chose a sparkly black gown with a plunging neckline.

