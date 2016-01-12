What it's like behind the scenes at the Golden Globes awards and after-parties

Last night’s Golden Globes ceremony was a star-studded event complete with uncomfortable jokes and some awkward moments.
And while the Internet freaked out over Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s “Titanic” reunion, not everything was caught live on camera.
For those wondering what happens when the cameras aren’t rolling, some celebrities provided a peek backstage and showed how they spent the night at after-parties on social-media accounts. Check out some of the best moments below:
'The Big Short' stars Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell hang out together during the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards.
Rob Lowe posted a selfie with 'The West Wing' creator Aaron Sorkin. Sorkin won a Golden Globe last night for his 'Steve Jobs' screenplay.
(Instagram) What a great reunion at my table. West Wing Forever! #GoldenGlobes
A photo posted by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jan 10, 2016 at 5:22pm PST
(Instagram) The girls and the globe!! Congrats Gaga! #goldenglobes #CAA #afterparty #katehudson #ladygaga #jlo
A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:01am PST
(Instagram) Hands down one of my absolute favourite actors. ???????? #MagicalNight
A photo posted by Gina Rodriguez (@hereisgina) on Jan 10, 2016 at 10:09pm PST
Jamie Foxx shared a photo with Denzel Washington, the Cecile B. DeMille Award winner, and Will Smith.
(Instagram) Standing with a legend ... Denzel...amazing work.....true legend. ... Big Willlie. A legend in the making. Truly an honour tonight
A photo posted by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Jan 10, 2016 at 11:52pm PST
(Instagram) The name of this picture is 'Multicultural' ???????????????????? Backstage chronicles at the Golden Globes with @iamjamiefoxx @kenjeong & @evalongoria #GoldenGlobes
A photo posted by kevinhart4real (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 10, 2016 at 8:29pm PST
(Instagram) soul. sisters. #stairsitsisters #shegetsit #allofit #nightmade I LOVE THIS WOMAN AND I'M OFF TO SHOUT IT FROM THE ROOFTOPS BYYYYYYYE ????❤️
A photo posted by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) on Jan 10, 2016 at 10:32pm PST
America Ferrera posted a selfie with fellow presenters Amy Schumer, Eva Longoria, and Jennifer Lawrence.
(Instagram) Really good light back here in the presenters green room. @goldenglobes @amyschumer @evalongoria #JLaw
A photo posted by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Jan 10, 2016 at 5:41pm PST
Serayah posed with her 'Empire' co-star and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson after the ceremony.
(Instagram) Congrats and Thankyou for letting me rub the globe for good luck Hahahah ! ❤️????#Empire
A photo posted by SERAYAH (@serayah) on Jan 10, 2016 at 9:37pm PST
(Instagram) This is us. #goldenglobes #veep
A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on Jan 10, 2016 at 7:58pm PST
(Instagram) Oh just discussing #TheBigShort [email protected]
A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 11, 2016 at 12:21am PST
(Instagram) Look how beautiful @samsmithworld and @therealsarahhyland look at last night's #GoldenGlobes @instylemagazine party #TransIsBeautiful
A photo posted by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Jan 11, 2016 at 7:44am PST
Uzo Aduba, Taylor Schilling, and Taryn Manning attended the Weinstein Company and Netflix after-party.
Kathryn Hahn, Amy Landecker, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Carrie Brownstein, Jill Soloway, and the cast of 'Transparent' attended HBO's Post 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party.
Actors Lola Kirke (L) and Gael Garcia Bernal (R), winner of Best Performance in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy for 'Mozart in the Jungle,' attended Amazon's after-party.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.