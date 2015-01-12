Amy Adams Wins Best Actress In A Comedy

Amy Adams wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Comedy) for her performance in “Big Eyes.”

This is her sixth nomination, and her second Golden Globe win. She took home an award in 2014 for her performance in “American Hustle.”

Adams beat out Emily Blunt (“Into The Woods”), Julianne Moore (“Maps To The Stars”), Helen Mirren (“The Hundred Foot Journey”), and Quvenzhane Wallis (“Annie”).



Adams has also received a BAFTA nomination for this performance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.