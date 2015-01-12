Amazon Made History At The Golden Globes Sunday Night

Jason Merritt/Getty Images ‘Transparent’ star Jeffrey Tambor celebrates his Golden Globe win with creator Jill Soloway.

It was a huge night for streaming sites at the Golden Globes.

Netflix took home a Globe for “House of Cards”; however, it was Amazon that stunned, winning two awards for new series “Transparent.”

The series about a father (Jeffrey Tambor) coming out to his family as transgender won awards for both Best TV series, musical or comedy and Best Actor.

That’s the first time a streaming site has won a Golden Globe for Best TV series.

And it’s not like “Transparent” was in an easy category. The series beat out competition from Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” AMC’s “Silicon Valley,” HBO’s “Girls,” and the CW’s “Jane the Virgin.”

Even star Tambor knew Amazon’s wins were a big deal when he accepted his award for the evening.

“This is big. This is much bigger than me,” Tambor said before the 70-year-old actor referred to Amazon as “his new best friend.”

“Transparent” was recently renewed for a second season.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.