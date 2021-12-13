Search

The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

Jason Guerrasio
Dune
Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune.’ Warner Bros.
There was not a single nomination for “The Last Duel”
The Last Duel Matt Damon and Adam Driver
(L-R) Matt Damon and Adam Driver in ‘The Last Duel.’ Patrick Redmond/20th Century Studios
Despite this medieval tale finding high acclaim from critics, and being stacked with A-list talent, it got zero love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that hands out the Golden Globes.

Marking the first time in years that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starred in the same movie (and co-wrote the screenplay), this Ridley Scott movie didn’t get called at all on Monday morning at the Globes nominations.

Personally, I think the people who should be most upset are Affleck, Damon, and writer-director Nicole Holofencer, who all share screenwriting credit.

Jodie Comer, who delivers an amazing performance as a wife whose anguish of being raped is manipulated by the assaulter (played by Adam Driver) and her own husband (played by Damon), should also be upset as well.

In her review, Insider’s correspondent Kirsten Acuna wrote that “The Last Duel” “slightly flounders,” but eventually delivers a “nail-bitingly tense” fight scene.

Acuna expected Oscar nods for Affleck, Driver, and the screenplay, but if the Globes are any indication it might be a long road for the film.

 

Paul Thomas Anderson didn’t get a best director nomination for “Licorice Pizza”
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman
Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman in ‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM
Though Anderson’s joyful glance at two sweethearts navigating 1970s San Fernando Valley, “Licorice Pizza,” did score several Golden Globes nominations — including best musical/comedy and for stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman — there was nothing for Anderson in the director category.

He did however earn a best screenwriting nomination, so he did get something. But it was puzzling not to see him get a director nomination.

 

Timothée Chalamet did not get nominated for his performance in “Dune.”
A picture of Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune.'
Timothée Chalamet in ‘Dune.’ Warner Bros.
The Globes are historically known for their outside-the-box nominations, so there was hope that Chalamet would get his name called.

Sadly, his fantastic performance as Paul in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the legendary novel didn’t get recognized.

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” didn’t get nominated for best animated movie
The mitchells vs the machines netflix
‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines.’ Netflix
This is one of the biggest head scratchers for me.

This fantastic animated comedy, centered on a family who becomes the only hope for humanity when the robot apocalypse goes down, isn’t just one of the best-animated movies of the year but just one of the best movies of the year.

My report, back in April, praised “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” for having “dazzling visuals.”

Penélope Cruz wasn’t nominated for “Parallel Mothers.”
Penélope Cruz giving a hug
Penélope Cruz in ‘Parallel Mothers.’ Sony Pictures Classics
The latest Pedro Almodóvar movie has all the makings of being an award season darling, even with Cruz winning the best actress prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

So that’s what makes it a surprise that the HFPA did not recognize Cruz’s performance as a single mother going through a pregnancy.

However, the movie did get a best non-English movie Globes nomination.

Meryl Streep didn’t get nominated for “Don’t Look Up.”
Meryl Streep in a red jacket
Meryl Streep in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix
Despite being the G.O.A.T. of acting, as her “Don’t Look Up” costar Jonah Hill recently told her, Streep’s performance as an outlandish president in the Netflix dark comedy didn’t impress the HFPA.

But there’s always the chance for Oscar love! So far, she’s been nominated 21 times for an Academy Award, winning three trophies.

Bradley Cooper’s outlandish performance in “Licorice Pizza” was not recognized.
Bradley Cooper with his arm on Cooper Hoffman's shoulder
(L-R) Bradley Cooper and Cooper Hoffman in ‘Licorice Pizza.’ MGM
Though Oscar buzz for Cooper’s performance as the outlandish hairdresser-turned-producer Jon Peters is growing, he didn’t make the cut in the supporting actor category at the Globes.

It’s by far one of the most entertaining performances of the year, and a highlight of the movie, so it’s a bummer not to see Cooper get recognized.

But, like Streep, there’s always the Oscars. So far, he’s been nominated five times for an Academy Award throughout his career.

About the Author
Jason Guerrasio