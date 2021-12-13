The 7 biggest movie snubs from the Golden Globes 2022 nominations

- The acclaimed movie “The Last Duel” didn’t get a single nomination.
- There was also no love for Bradley Cooper’s performance in “Licorice Pizza.”
- Timothée Chalamet’s performance in “Dune” was also snubbed.
Marking the first time in years that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck starred in the same movie (and co-wrote the screenplay), this Ridley Scott movie didn’t get called at all on Monday morning at the Globes nominations.
Personally, I think the people who should be most upset are Affleck, Damon, and writer-director Nicole Holofencer, who all share screenwriting credit.
Jodie Comer, who delivers an amazing performance as a wife whose anguish of being raped is manipulated by the assaulter (played by Adam Driver) and her own husband (played by Damon), should also be upset as well.
In her review, Insider’s correspondent Kirsten Acuna wrote that “The Last Duel” “slightly flounders,” but eventually delivers a “nail-bitingly tense” fight scene.
Acuna expected Oscar nods for Affleck, Driver, and the screenplay, but if the Globes are any indication it might be a long road for the film.
He did however earn a best screenwriting nomination, so he did get something. But it was puzzling not to see him get a director nomination.
Sadly, his fantastic performance as Paul in Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the legendary novel didn’t get recognized.
This fantastic animated comedy, centered on a family who becomes the only hope for humanity when the robot apocalypse goes down, isn’t just one of the best-animated movies of the year but just one of the best movies of the year.
My report, back in April, praised “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” for having “dazzling visuals.”
So that’s what makes it a surprise that the HFPA did not recognize Cruz’s performance as a single mother going through a pregnancy.
However, the movie did get a best non-English movie Globes nomination.
But there’s always the chance for Oscar love! So far, she’s been nominated 21 times for an Academy Award, winning three trophies.
It’s by far one of the most entertaining performances of the year, and a highlight of the movie, so it’s a bummer not to see Cooper get recognized.
But, like Streep, there’s always the Oscars. So far, he’s been nominated five times for an Academy Award throughout his career.