Here’s the complete list of the Golden Globes 2022 nominees

The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning.

This year, the Golden Globes — which have historically acted as the key precursor to the Oscars — will not be televised.

In May, NBC, which has broadcast the awards show annually since 1996, announced they will not air the 2022 Globes after a series of detailed investigations, published by the LA Times, revealed major financial and ethical failures within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Among the findings was that the HFPA, the influential organizing body behind the awards show, had no Black members in nearly two decades.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBCUniversal said in a statement at the time.

“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”

Shortly after the Times report, more than 100 publicists for Hollywood stars told the HFPA that they would cut off the group’s access to their clients unless it made a “transformational change.” Several film studios, including Netflix and Amazon Studios, also announced that they would not engage with the HFPA until it made meaningful reforms. In the wake of the fall out, Tom Cruise also returned his three Globes statuettes.

Over the last year, the HFPA has implemented a variety of changes to its organizational structures in response to the controversy. Some of the major changes include the addition of a chief diversity officer, an updated code of conduct, the introduction of 21 new members, including six Black journalists, and a five-year partnership with the NAACP.

The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, although it is still unclear what shape the show will take and who will be in attendance.

Keep reading for the full list of nominees.

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy ‘The Great.’ Andrea Pirrello/Hulu “The Great” “Hacks” “Only Murders in the building” “Reservation Dogs” “Ted Lasso” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of The Dog.’ Netflix Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song” Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Will Smith, “King Richard” Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ Jojo Whilden/HBO Jessica Chastain, “Scenes From a Marriage” Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” Margaret Qualley, “Maid” Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” Best Director, Motion Picture ‘Dune.’ Warner Bros. Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” Denis Villeneuve, “Dune” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Emma Stone in ‘Cruella.’ Laurie Sparham/Disney Marion Cotillard, “Annette” Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza” Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up” Emma Stone, “Cruella” Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story” Best Television Series, Drama ‘Squid Game.’ Netflix “Lupin” “The Morning Show” “Post” “Squid Game” “Succession” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” Christine Baranski , “The Good Fight Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” MJ Rodriguez, “Pose” Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in ‘Scenes from a Marriage.’ Jojo Whilden/HBO Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage” Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” Ewan McGregor, “Halston” Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up” Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza” Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights” Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan in ‘Belfast.’ Focus Features. Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar” Jamie Dornan, “Belfast” Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast” Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” Best Original Score, Motion Picture ‘The French Dispatch’ was directed by Wes Anderson. Searchlight Pictures Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch” Germaine Franco, “Encanto” Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog” Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers” Hans Zimmer, “Dune” Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy Issa Rae on ‘Insecure’ Merie Wallace/HBO Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” Elle Fanning, “The Great” Issa Rae, “Insecure” Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” Jean Smart, “Hacks” Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television Star Thuso Mbedu. Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios “Dopesick” “Impeachment: American Crime Story” “Maid” “Mare of Easttown” “The Underground Railroad” Best Supporting Actor, Television Kieran Culkin on season two of ‘Succession.’ HBO Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” Kieran Culkin, “Succession” Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show” Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” Oh Yeong-Su, “Squid Game” Best Picture, Musical or Comedy Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Netflix “Cyrano” “Don’t Look Up” “Licorice Pizza” “Tick, Tick … Boom!” “West Side Story” Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon in ‘The Power of The Dog.’ KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX Caitríona Balfe, “Belfast” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard” Ruth Negga, “Passing” Best Picture, Non-English Movie Penélope Cruz in ‘Parallel Mothers.’ Sony Pictures Classics “Compartment No. 6” “Drive My Car” “The Hand of God” “A Hero” “Parallel Mothers” Best Screenplay, Motion Picture Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up” Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama Kristen Stewart in ‘Spencer.’ Neon Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos” Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci” Kristen Stewart, “Spencer” Best Motion Picture, Drama Will Smith in ‘King Richard.’ Warner Bros. “Belfast” “CODA” “Dune” “King Richard” “The Power of the Dog” Best Television Actor, Musical, Comedy Series Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV Plus Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” Best Supporting Actress, Television Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis on ‘Ted Lasso.’ Apple TV Jennifer Coolidge, “White Lotus” Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick” Andie MacDowell, “Maid” Sarah Snook, “Succession” Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” Best Original Song, Motion Picture Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’ MGM “Be Alive” from “King Richard” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson “Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell Best Motion Picture, Animated “Encanto” “Flee” “Luca” “My Sunny Maad” “Raya and the Last Dragon”