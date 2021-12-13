Here’s the complete list of the Golden Globes 2022 nominees

- The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.
- Among the nominees are “Ted Lasso,” Will Smith, and Jennifer Lawrence.
- The year’s show will take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, although it will not be televised.
This year, the Golden Globes — which have historically acted as the key precursor to the Oscars — will not be televised.
In May, NBC, which has broadcast the awards show annually since 1996, announced they will not air the 2022 Globes after a series of detailed investigations, published by the LA Times, revealed major financial and ethical failures within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Among the findings was that the HFPA, the influential organizing body behind the awards show, had no Black members in nearly two decades.
“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBCUniversal said in a statement at the time.
“However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes.”
Shortly after the Times report, more than 100 publicists for Hollywood stars told the HFPA that they would cut off the group’s access to their clients unless it made a “transformational change.” Several film studios, including Netflix and Amazon Studios, also announced that they would not engage with the HFPA until it made meaningful reforms. In the wake of the fall out, Tom Cruise also returned his three Globes statuettes.
Over the last year, the HFPA has implemented a variety of changes to its organizational structures in response to the controversy. Some of the major changes include the addition of a chief diversity officer, an updated code of conduct, the introduction of 21 new members, including six Black journalists, and a five-year partnership with the NAACP.
The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on Sunday, January 9, 2022, although it is still unclear what shape the show will take and who will be in attendance.
Keep reading for the full list of nominees.
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the building”
“Reservation Dogs”
“Ted Lasso”
Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”
Will Smith, “King Richard”
Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”
Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”
Margaret Qualley, “Maid”
Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”
Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”
Emma Stone, “Cruella”
Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”
“The Morning Show”
“Post”
“Squid Game”
“Succession”
Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”
Christine Baranski , “The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”
Oscar Isaac, “Scenes From a Marriage”
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”
Ewan McGregor, “Halston”
Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”
Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”
Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!”
Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”
Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights”
Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”
Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”
Germaine Franco, “Encanto”
Jonny Greenwood, “The Power of the Dog”
Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”
Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Elle Fanning, “The Great”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
“Impeachment: American Crime Story”
“Maid”
“Mare of Easttown”
“The Underground Railroad”
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”
Oh Yeong-Su, “Squid Game”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Tick, Tick … Boom!”
“West Side Story”
Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”
Ruth Negga, “Passing”
“Drive My Car”
“The Hand of God”
“A Hero”
“Parallel Mothers”
Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”
Aaron Sorkin, “Being the Ricardos”
Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”
Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”
Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”
Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”
“CODA”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“The Power of the Dog”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”
Andie MacDowell, “Maid”
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”
“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto” — Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast” — Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
“Flee”
“Luca”
“My Sunny Maad”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”