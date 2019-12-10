Netflix/Theo Wargo for Getty Images/HBO Jharrel Jerome, Greta Gerwig, and Regina King were all snubbed for Golden Globes this year.

The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced in Los Angeles on Monday morning, and fans are calling out the awards show for passing over important female and people of colour contenders.

Hit shows like Amazon’s “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” and the HBO dark comedy “Barry” received nominations, but major series like Netflix’s limited series “When They See Us” and HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria” didn’t receive nods, despite being some of the most relevant and riveting shows on TV.

And despite Hollywood’s recent push to be more inclusive and understanding of feminist, LGBTQ, and POC stories, the nominations for this year’s Golden Globes didn’t seem to reflect that.

Here are 10 times the Golden Globes failed women and people of colour this year.

Netflix’s limited series “When They See Us” didn’t receive any nominations, despite lead actor Jharrel Jerome receiving an Emmy for his performance.

Netflix Niecy Nash stars on ‘When They See Us.’

The show is based on the real-life experiences of the Exonerated Five (formerly called the Central Park Five), a group of black and Hispanic teenagers who were wrongly arrested, convicted, and imprisoned for a crime they didn’t commit.

After the nominations were announced, fans of the show took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the show being snubbed.

Fans felt that Jerome should have been recognised for his masterful performance.

Netflix Jharrel Jerome on ‘When They See Us.’

Jerome notably received the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited series at the 2019 Emmys – but was completely passed over for a 2020 Golden Globe award.

Even though Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” premieres this year, she still wasn’t nominated for best director.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Greta Gerwig has directed films like ‘Lady Bird.’

Gerwig received a Golden Globe in 2017 for her acclaimed film “Lady Bird,” and was even nominated for best director at the Academy Awards that same year. However, despite releasing another film this year, she still wasn’t recognised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the group responsible for the Golden Globe nominations).

Zendaya gave a powerful performance on HBO’s “Euphoria,” but didn’t end up getting nominated.

HBO Zendaya plays a teenage drug addict on ‘Euphoria.’

As the teenage drug addict Rue on “Euphoria,” Zendaya captivated viewers and earned plenty of praise for her acting. However, she still wasn’t able to score a nomination for a 2020 Golden Globe – something that’s causing fans to riot online.

Lupita Nyong’o received critical acclaim for her role in “Us,” but wasn’t able to score a nomination.

Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures Lupita Nyong’o was praised for her role in ‘Us.’

Nyong’o played two characters in 2019 horror film “Us” – but still wasn’t able to grab a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress in a motion picture. Instead, the nominees consisted solely of white women.

“Hustlers’ director Lorene Scafaria was also snubbed.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Lorene Scafaria is also known for her work on ‘Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist’ and ‘Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.’

Much like Gerwig, Scafaria didn’t manage to garner a nomination for best director, despite releasing a successful film this year – “Hustlers,” which starred J.Lo, Cardi B, and Lizzo.

Florence Pugh appeared in two films this year, but didn’t nab a Golden Globe nomination for either.

A24 Florence Pugh (centre) starred in ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Little Women’ this year.

As the emotionally fragile Dani in “Midsommar” and as the youngest March sister, Amy, in “Little Women,” Pugh was one of the most interesting actresses to watch this year. Still, though, she didn’t receive a nomination for either project.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood” was directed by Marielle Heller, who was also omitted from the best director nominations.

David Parry/PA Images via Getty Images Marielle Heller directed ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.’

The film has drawn a lot of positive attention for its portrayal of television personality Fred Rogers’ life, but Heller still wasn’t nominated for best director at the Globes.

Regina King, who plays Angela Abar on HBO’s “Watchmen,” didn’t score a nomination despite giving a showstopping performance.

Mark Hill/HBO Regina King as Angela Abar on ‘Watchmen.’

“Watchmen” follows King’s character Angela as she unravels a white supremacist conspiracy in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and also comes to terms with her family history of crime-fighting. Although King’s performance (and the show as a whole) has been widely praised, neither King nor “Watchmen” scored any nominations.

Billy Porter didn’t get nominated for his role on “Pose,” despite winning an Emmy this year.

FX Billy Porter portrays Pray Tell on FX’s ‘Pose.’

Even though he’s made waves in the entertainment and fashion industries this year, Porter, who stars on FX’s “Pose,” wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe.

