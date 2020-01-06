Tom Hanks couldn't handle Ricky Gervais' opening Golden Globes monologue, and his face really says it all

Kim Renfro
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty ImagesThe host Ricky Gervais onstage during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California.

The comedian Ricky Gervais kicked off the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening with a string of pointed jokes in his opening monologue. Among the seated Hollywood A-listers inside the Beverly Hilton hotel ballroom in Beverly Hills, California, was Tom Hanks – and his reactions to the monologue quickly became the most meme-able part of the night.

The first of several Hanks reactions came after Gervais made a joke about the actress Felicity Huffman, saying he rode to the awards ceremony in a car with a licence plate probably made by the actress (who recently served two weeks in prison for her role in the college-admissions scandal).

Tom Hanks Golden Globes reaction opening monologue 2020 NBCNBCTom Hanks watching Gervais during the opening of the Golden Globes.

Just after he was seen with his mouth agape, Hanks appeared to point to the bottle of Champagne in front of him, requesting a drink.

Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Golden Globes NBCNBCHanks at the Golden Globes.

Hanks’ wife, the actress Rita Wilson, also appeared shocked by the joke. (Wilson started off the day by lamenting on social media about her hired hair and makeup artist failing to show up on time.)

As Gervais’ monologue continued, his jokes were made more directly at the Hollywood stars, writers, and directors in the room. The camera cut to Hanks again several more times, spawning even more reaction shots circulating online.

https://twitter.com/tdnewyork97/status/1213999057804447744?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This is Gervais’ fifth time hosting the Golden Globes, and his presence was a surprising choice for some based on his history of transphobic comments.

Gervais himself started the night by acknowledging that he had seemingly been given a pass in appearing yet again.

“I mean, Kevin Hart was fired from the Oscars because of some offensive tweets,” Gervais said. “Luckily, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association can hardly speak English, and they have no idea what Twitter is. Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all going to die soon, and there’s no sequel.”

Gervais said multiple times throughout the monologue that he “didn’t care” about the Golden Globes, nor people’s reactions, and attributed the lack of care to the fact that this would be the final time he’d host the awards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.