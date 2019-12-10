This year's 9 most surprising first-time Golden Globe nominees and what they're nominated for

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Kit Harington, Natasha Lyonne, and Paul Rudd are first-time Golden Globes nominees.

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were revealed on Monday, and there are a few stars who earned their first-ever nomination at the awards show.

Fans might be surprised to learn that “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington finally got recognised for his role as Jon Snow on the HBO series, while “Russian Doll” actress Natasha Lyonne, who viewers might recognise from “Orange Is the New Black,” finally landed a nomination. And Paul Rudd, who’s been acting since the ’90s, got a nod for his double role on Netflix’s “Living With Yourself.”

The 77th Golden Globes takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ricky Gervais will return to host the show.

“Awkwafina” is nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for her role in “The Farewell.”

A24 Awkwafina in ‘The Farewell.’

The 31-year-old actress, who rose to fame as a rapper, was praised for her starring role as Billi in A24’s “The Farewell.” The bittersweet film centres on a Chinese family that comes together to say goodbye to their matriarch, who has weeks to live.

Although Awkwafina is a relatively new actress, she had a scene-stealing role in 2018’s Golden Globes-nominated movie “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Daniel Craig is nominated for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy motion picture for “Knives Out.”

Claire Folger/Lionsgate Daniel Craig in ‘Knives Out.’

Craig put on a southern accent for his role as detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson’s whodunit “Knives Out.” The movie, which was released in November 2019, featured a star-studded cast and centered on a murder mystery.

The 51-year-old has been on the big screen plenty of times, most notably for his role as James Bond in the beloved spy franchise, but this marked his first Golden Globes nomination.

Jodie Comer is up for best performance by an actress in a drama TV series for her role on “Killing Eve.”

BBC America Jodie Comer on season two of ‘Killing Eve.’

Comer stars as assassin Villanelle on the BBC America thriller, which premiered in 2018 and has a third season on the way.

The actress was previously a big winner at the 2019 Primetime Emmys, earning the trophy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series. Comer also won a BAFTA Award for best leading actress for the role.

Kit Harington is nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama TV series for his part on “Game of Thrones.”

HBO Kit Harington on ‘Game of Thrones.’

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” left many fans feeling unsatisfied or upset by how the series ended. The HBO show only earned one Golden Globe nomination for the 2020 awards show, and the nod went to Harington for his role as Jon Snow.

Despite playing the character since the show’s debut in April 2011, this is the 32-year-old’s first Golden Globes nomination. He previously nabbed two Primetime Emmy nominations for his part.

Natasha Lyonne is up for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy TV series for “Russian Doll.”

Netflix Natasha Lyonne on ‘Russian Doll.’

On the Netflix series, Lyonne stars as Nadia Vulvokov, who finds herself stuck in a time loop and repeating the same evening. The show got renewed for a second season and earned three Primetime Emmys in 2019.

Lyonne isn’t a new actor, though. After years on the big screwen, she also starred on Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” but never earned a Golden Globes nomination for her role as Nicky Nichols.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is nominated for best performance by an actress in a TV musical or comedy TV series for “Fleabag.”

Amazon Phoebe Waller-Bridge on ‘Fleabag.’

Waller-Bridge created, starred, executive produced, and wrote episodes of Amazon Prime’s “Fleabag.” The show premiered in 2016 and centered on a woman dealing with grief and breaking the fourth wall throughout.

The actress was a bigger winner at the 2019 Emmys, earning three total awards, but this is the first time she’s received a Golden Globes nomination.

Paul Rudd is up for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy TV series for “Living With Yourself.”

Netflix Paul Rudd stars on ‘Living With Yourself.’

On the Netflix series, Paul Rudd plays a man named Miles Elliot who goes to a spa and gets replaced by a better version of himself.

Outside of his role as Ant-Man/Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd has starred in a variety of movies and shows since the ’90s. This includes “Clueless,” “Parks and Recreation,” “This Is 40,” “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” and “Friends.” However, this is the actor’s first-ever Golden Globe nomination.

Merritt Wever is up for the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for TV for “Unbelievable.”

Netflix Merritt Wever on ‘Unbelievable.’

Wever portrayed a detective named Karen Duvall on the Netflix series, which was based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning article titled “An Unbelievable Story of Rape,” and written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong.

Wever is a veteran actress, having previously starred on shows like “Godless” (which earned her an Emmy win in 2018) and “Nurse Jackie” (which resulted in two Emmy nominations).

Jared Harris is nominated for best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for TV for his role on “Chernobyl.”

Liam Daniel/HBO Jared Harris as Valery Legasov on HBO’s miniseries ‘Chernobyl.’

Harris starred as a Soviet scientist named Valery Legasov on the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl,” based on a real-life nuclear power plant accident that took place in 1986.

The 58-year-old actor has previously starred in movies like “Lincoln” and popular series like “Fringe,” “Mad Men,” and “The Crown,” but this is his first Golden Globe nomination.

