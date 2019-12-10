The 8 worst snubs from the Golden Globes nominations, from 'Watchmen' to women directors

HBO Regina King in ‘Watchmen’

The Golden Globes nominations were announced on Monday.

HBO’s critically acclaimed new series, “Watchmen,” was completely shut out.

“The Good Place,” and other broadcast network shows, also didn’t land a single nomination.

Movies directed by women were snubbed from major categories like picture and director, including “Little Women” and “Hustlers.”

Robert De Niro was overlooked for his exceptional work in Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” despite Netflix otherwise dominating.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

HBO picked up up 15 Golden Globes nominations on Monday, but its best show of the year – and arguably the best TV series of the year, period – didn’t land a single nomination.

“Watchmen,” the new series based on the iconic graphic novel of the same name from “Lost” cocreator Damon Lindelof, was completely shut out in favour of less acclaimed shows like Apple’s new drama, “The Morning Show,” and the lacklustre second season of “Big Little Lies.”

“Watchmen” is HBO’s most popular new series of the year with an average of 7.1 million viewers over its first seven episodes as of Thursday. It’s also a critical hit, with a 96% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

“Watchmen” wasn’t the only great TV series snubbed by the Globes this year. HBO’s final season of “Veep” was shut out, as was NBC’s superb comedy “The Good Place.” In fact, not a single broadcast network series was nominated.

On the film side, no women were nominated in the director category, despite acclaimed movies from Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), and more.

Below are eight major snubs from this year’s Golden Globes nominations:

HBO’s “Watchmen” didn’t receive a single nomination.

HBO

“Watchmen” is considered by many the best TV show of 2019, but not if you ask the Golden Globes.

Despite steady ratings and critical acclaim, and being the kind of buzzy new show the Globes usually recognises, “Watchmen” was completely shut out. Not even Regina King, who’s been nominated three times and won once, was nominated for best actress.

“The Good Place” wasn’t nominated for best comedy, as broadcast shows were completely shut out of the TV categories.

NBC

The first half of “The Good Place’s” final season recently wrapped up, but it wasn’t good enough to land any nominations in the eyes of Globes voters.

It’s representative of the Globes’ overall spurning of broadcast television, which was shut out entirely. Broadcast shows have been slowly disappearing from the Emmys and now they are nowhere to be seen at the Globes.

“Veep” was excluded from best comedy.

HBO

“Veep” was only nominated twice for best comedy at the Globes in its seven seasons, so it’s not surprising to see it missing here yet again. But that doesn’t make it any less of a snub for a show that was one of, if not the, best comedies on television and concluded this year.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also snubbed for best comedy actress, despite being nominated five prior times (and, tragically, never winning).

“When They See Us” was snubbed for best limited series.

Netflix

“When They See Us” was an Emmys darling earlier this year with over a dozen nominations and two wins.

That didn’t propel Ava DuVernay’s Netflix limited series to Golden Globes recognition, though. It was completely shut out.

Women were shut out from the best director category.

Associated Press

Here are some critically acclaimed movies directed by women released this year that failed to gain picture, director, or screenplay nominations from the Globes:

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women”

Alma Har’el’s “Honey Boy”

Marielle Heller’s “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Melina Matsoukas “Queen and Slim”

Lorene Scafaria’s “Hustlers”

Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell”

Several of these movies, including “The Farewell” and “Little Women,” received nominations in other categories.

Robert De Niro didn’t land a best actor nomination for “The Irishman.”

Netflix

De Niro gives his best performance in years in his long-awaited reunion with director Martin Scorsese in Netflix’s “The Irishman,” yet the Globes failed to recognise him in the best actor race despite Netflix otherwise dominating the nominations. It looks like his slot was taken by Christian Bale for his work in “Ford v Ferrari.”

Lupita Nyong’o was overlooked for “Us.”

Universal

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” follow up, “Us,” was released way back in March, but Nyong’o gives an exceptional dual performance in the horror thriller. She’s been noticed by other awards ceremonies this year, including the Critics Choice Awards, which nominated her for best actress.

“Booksmart” was left out of best comedy.

Annapurna Pictures

“Booksmart” made headlines earlier this year when it disappointed at the box office in its wide release. But it gained raves from critics and Beanie Feldstein was still nominated for best actress in a comedy. It should have picked up a best comedy nomination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.