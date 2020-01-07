Dramatic sleeves were all over the Golden Globes red carpet. Here's how 13 stars wore the look.

Frazer Harrison/Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images Dramatic sleeves were all over the Golden Globes red carpet.

If there’s one trend that was very evident at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, it has to be dramatic sleeves.

Stars like Cate Blanchett, Olivia Colman, and Jodie Comer all put their own spin on the look, which is predicted to be huge in 2020.

Emily Sanchez, a celebrity stylist, told Insider that the puffed-sleeve trend “has been growing for the past few seasons but seems to continue to have interesting iterations on the runway.” She said you can expect to see even more types of sleeves, from structured designs to whimsical sheer ones, in 2020.

Here’s a look at how celebrities at the Golden Globes proved the trend is here to stay.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore sheer dramatic sleeves with ruffled stitching on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Politician” star arrived at the Golden Globes in a Fendi gown, Christian Louboutin heels, and Bvlgari jewellery.

Kaitlyn Dever’s puffed sleeves featured the same intricate pattern as her dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Booksmart” actress wore a Valentino gown, Jennifer Meyer jewellery, and Aldo shoes.

Rachel Bilson’s sleeves actually featured small polka dots.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Rachel Bilson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bilson wore a black lace Brock Collection gown to the awards show.

Dakota Fanning’s dramatic sleeves matched the princess-inspired look of her dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Golden Globes Dakota Fanning attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star wore a lavender Dior gown with Sophia Webster heels.

Zoey Deutch made a statement in these billowing sleeves.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The star of “The Politician” wore a jaw-dropping marigold Fendi jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Harry Winston jewellery.

Olivia Colman’s sleeves stood out against the fitted form of her red gown.

Frazer Harrison / Staff Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Crown” actress wore an Emilia Wickstead gown with Chopard jewellery.

Cate Blanchett combined the “naked dress” trend with dramatic sleeves.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Cate Blanchett attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Where’d You Go, Bernadette” actress brought the sunshine to the red carpet in her yellow Mary Katrantzou gown. She added Pomellato jewellery and Stuart Weitzman shoes to complete the look.

Janina Gavankar’s electric blue sleeves were the focal point of her dress.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Janina Gavankar attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Gavankar wore a Georges Chakra gown with jewellery from Mémoire and Hearts on Fire.

Jodie Comer’s sleeves matched the drama of the rest of her dress.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Jodie Comer attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Killing Eve” star wowed in an emerald Mary Katrantzou dress.

Bel Powley’s sleeves were just as ornate as the rest of her dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Bel Powley attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Morning Show” actress wore a light-blue Miu Miu gown with vintage Chanel jewellery to the awards show.

Toni Collette’s sleeves were the cherry on top of this already dramatic gown.

Joe Scarnici / Contributor / Getty Images Toni Collette attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Unbelievable” star wore a high-neck gown by Erdem, which featured floral embellishments.

The puffy sleeves of Lucy Boynton’s intergalactic gown match this dramatic look.

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media/Getty Images Lucy Boynton attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Politician” star arrived at the Golden Globes in a Louis Vuitton dress and Harry Winston jewellery.

Isla Fisher’s sleeves add just the right amount of drama to her magenta dress.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Isla Fisher attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Fisher wore an off-the-shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown with Dena Kemp jewellery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.