Here are all of the Golden Globes 2020 nominees

Warner Bros. ‘Joker’ is nominated for four Golden Globes.

The nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes were just revealed.

Netflix‘s recently recent drama “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver,” leads the film nominations with six total nods. The streaming service also got recognition for “The Irishman,” “The Two Popes,” “Dolemite Is My Name,” “The Crown,” and “Unbelievable.”

Todd Phillips’ “Joker,” which earned more than $US1 billion at the box office and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character, earned four total nominations.

Apple TV Plus got its first Golden Globe nominations thanks to “The Morning Show.” The drama’s stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are also nominated for the same award. Fan-favourite shows like HBO’s “Succession,”Amazon Prime Video’s “Fleabag,” and HBO’s “Chernobyl” earned nods in major categories.

The 77th Golden Globes takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Ricky Gervais will return to host the show.

Best motion picture — drama

Netflix Robert De Niro stars in Netflix’s ‘The Irishman.’

“The Irishman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Joker”

“The Two Popes”

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros Joaquin Phoenix stars in ‘Joker.’

Christian Bale, “Ford v Ferrari”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renée Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Sony Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt star in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Paramount Pictures Taron Egerton in ‘Rocketman.’

Daniel Craig, “Knives Out”

Roman Griffin Davis, “Jojo Rabbit”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Taron Egerton, “Rocketman”

Eddie Murphy, “Dolemite Is My Name”

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

A24 Awkwafina in ‘The Farewell.’

Ana de Armas, “Knives Out”

Awkwafina, “The Farewell”

Cate Blanchett, “Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Beanie Feldstein, “Booksmart”

Emma Thompson, “Late Night”

Best motion picture — animated

“Frozen 2”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

“Lion King”

Best motion picture — foreign language

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is a South Korean film.

“The Farewell”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

TriStar Pictures Tom Hanks in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.’

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Netflix Laura Dern in ‘Marriage Story.’

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Annette Bening, “The Report”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best director — motion picture

Netflix Martin Scorsese directed ‘The Irishman.’

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best screenplay — motion picture

Heyday Films/Netflix Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver star in ‘Marriage Story.’

Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story”

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won, “Parasite”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Steven Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Best original score — motion picture

Sony Pictures Entertainment Greta Gerwig directed ‘Little Women.’

Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”

Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker”

Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman, “1917”

Daniel Pemberton, “Motherless Brooklyn”

Best original song — motion picture

Walt Disney ‘Frozen 2’ features new songs like ‘Into the Unknown.’

“Beautiful Ghosts” – “Cats”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen 2”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

Best TV series — drama

Colin Hutton/HBO ‘Succession’ centres on the Roy family.

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Killing Eve”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

Macall Polay/FX Billy Porter on ‘Pose.’

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

BBC America Jodie Comer on ‘Killing Eve.’

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Coleman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Best TV series — musical or comedy

Amazon Prime Studios Season two of ‘Fleabag’ was released in May 2019.

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

“The Politician”

Best performance by an actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

HBO Bill Hader on ‘Barry.’

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ben Platt, “The Politician”

Paul Rudd, “Living With Yourself”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

Amazon Prime Studios Rachel Brosnahan on ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel.’

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Kirsten Dunst, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

HBO ‘Chernobyl’ was released on HBO in May 2019.

“Catch-22”

“Chernobyl”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“The Loudest Voice”

“Unbelievable”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

FX Sam Rockwell on ‘Fosse/Verdon.’

Christopher Abbott, “Catch-22”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Spy”

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Netflix Kaitlyn Dever on Netflix’s ‘Unbelievable.’

Kaitlyn Dever, “Unbelievable”

Joey King, “The Act”

Helen Mirren, “Catherine the Great”

Merritt Wever, “Unbelievable”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

HBO Kieran Culkin on season two of ‘Succession.’

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Andrew Scott, “Fleabag”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for TV

CZ Post/Hulu Patricia Arquette on ‘The Act.’

Patricia Arquette, “The Act”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

