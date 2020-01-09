Kate McKinnon says she 'blew it' when she ended up at the same table as Beyoncé at the Golden Globes

The Ellen Show/YouTube and Joel C Ryan/Invision/APKate McKinnon was starstruck by Beyoncé at the 2020 Golden Globes.
- The “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and spoke about sitting at the same table as Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
- “I mean, they’re the king and queen of America,” McKinnon said. “They were unbelievably gracious. But my sister and I found out that we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list of like, well, what can we say? We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? ‘Do you use HelloFresh? What kind of milk do you like to drink?'”
- The comedian said her sister, Emily Lynne, approached Beyoncé calmly. “I just pretended I had something on my pants,” McKinnon said.
- “I blew it,” the comedian said.
- After DeGeneres said that McKinnon interacts with famous people every week on “SNL,” McKinnon said: “Not Beyoncé. We all know that’s different.”
- Watch the video below. (McKinnon talks about attending the Golden Globes near the start of the interview.)
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.