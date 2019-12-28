Here's how to watch all the movies and TV shows that were nominated for Golden Globes before the big award show

Netflix ‘The Irishman’ is nominated for five Golden Globe awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the Golden Globe nominees across 25 categories of film and television on December 9.

While some of the nominees are still in theatres, others can be streamed online.

INSIDER used JustWatch to lay out how viewers can access Golden Globe-nominated series and films prior to the big show.

NBC will air the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Two Popes”

Netflix ‘The Two Popes’ is nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best screenplay motion picture (Anthony McCarten), best motion picture (drama), best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Jonathan Pryce), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture (Anthony Hopkins)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“1917”

Universal Dean-Charles Chapman plays Blake in ‘1917.’

Nominations: Best motion picture (drama), best director motion picture (Sam Mendes), best original score motion picture (Thomas Newman)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“The Irishman”

Nominations: Best motion picture (drama), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture (Al Pacino), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture (Joe Pesci), best director motion picture (Martin Scorsese), best screenplay motion picture (Steven Zaillian)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Joker”

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros ‘Joker’ is nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best original score motion picture (Hildur Gudnadottir), best motion picture (drama), best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Joaquin Phoenix), best director motion picture (Todd Phillips)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: DIRECTV, FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube

“Marriage Story”

Heyday Films/Netflix ‘Marriage Story’ is nominated for six Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (drama), best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Scarlett Johansson), best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Adam Driver), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture (Laura Dern), best screenplay motion picture (Noah Baumbach), best original score motion picture (Randy Newman)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Dolemite Is my Name”

Netflix ‘Dolemite Is my Name’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy (Eddie Murphy)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Jojo Rabbit”

Fox Searchlight ‘Jojo Rabbit’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy (Roman Griffin Davis)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Knives Out”

Claire Folger/Lionsgate ‘Knives Out’ is nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Ana de Armas), best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy (Daniel Craig)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

Andrew Cooper/Columbia Pictures ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ is nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy (Leonardo DiCaprio), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture (Brad Pitt), best director motion picture (Quentin Tarantino)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Vudu, Amazon Video, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple iTunes as download or rent it on Redbox, FlixFling, FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu online

“Rocketman”

Paramount Pictures ‘Rocketman’ is nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a motion picture musical or comedy (Taron Egerton), best original song motion picture (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again”)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Vudu, Apple iTunes, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Redbox, AMC on Demand as download or rent it on Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, AMC on Demand, FlixFling, DIRECTV online

“Frozen II”

Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube ‘Frozen II’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (animated), best original song motion picture (“Into the Unknown”)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

DreamWorks Animation ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nominations: Best motion picture (animated)

Where to stream: Hulu

Where to rent/buy: Microsoft Store, Vudu, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple iTunes, Redbox, AMC on Demand, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Amazon Video, Redbox, YouTube, Google Play Movies, AMC on Demand online

“The Lion King”

Disney ‘The Lion King’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best motion picture (animated), best original song motion picture (“Spirit”)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Amazon Video, Vudu, AMC on Demand, FandangoNOW, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, FandangoNOW, DIRECTV online

“Missing Link”

YouTube ‘Missing Link’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nominations: Best motion picture (animated)

Where to stream: Hulu

Where to rent/buy: Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple iTunes, AMC on Demand, Redbox, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Amazon Video, Apple iTunes, AMC on Demand, Redbox online

“Toy Story 4”

Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Mattel ‘Toy Story 4’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nominations: Best motion picture (animated)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Vudu, Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, AMC on Demand, FandangoNOW, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, AMC on Demand, FandangoNOW online

“The Farewell”

A24 Awkwafina stars in ‘The Farewell.’

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Awkwafina), best motion picture (foreign language)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, Amazon Video, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Redbox, Vudu, FlixFling, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV online

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Neon ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nominations: Best motion picture (foreign language)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Parasite”

Neon/CJ Entertainment ‘Parasite’ is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea.

Nominations: Best motion picture (foreign language), best director motion picture (Bong Joon Ho), best screenplay motion picture (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Pain and Glory”

Sony Pictures Classics ‘Pain and Glory’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Antonio Banderas), best motion picture (foreign language)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Les Misérables”

YouTube ‘Les Misérables’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best motion picture (foreign language)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: To be released January 10, 2020

“Harriet”

Focus Features ‘Harriet’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Cynthia Erivo), best original song motion picture (“Stand Up”)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres, Vudu

“Cats”

Universal Pictures Taylor Swift in the movie ‘Cats.’

Nomination: Best original song motion picture (“Beautiful Ghosts”)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Big Little Lies”

HBO ‘Big Little Lies’ is nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series (drama), best performance by an actress in a television series drama (Nicole Kidman), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Meryl Streep)

Where to stream: HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Now Amazon Channel, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“The Crown”

Netflix ‘The Crown’ is nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series (drama), best performance by an actress in a television series drama (Olivia Colman), best performance by an actor in a television series drama (Tobias Menzies), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Helena Bonham Carter)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Killing Eve”

BBC America ‘Killing Eve’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series (drama), best performance by an actress in a television series drama (Jodie Comer)

Where to stream: Hulu, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store

“The Morning Show”

AppleTV+ ‘The Morning Show’ is nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series drama, best performance by an actress in a television series drama (Jennifer Aniston), best performance by an actress in a television series drama (Reese Witherspoon)

Where to stream: Apple TV Plus

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Succession”

HBO Brian Cox stars on the show.

Nominations: Best television series (drama), best performance by an actor in a television series drama (Brian Cox), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Keiran Culkin)

Where to stream: HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Now Amazon Channel, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Barry”

HBO Bill Hader on ‘Barry.’

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy (Bill Hader), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Henry Winkler)

Where to stream: HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Now Amazon Channel, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store

“Fleabag”

Amazon Prime Studios Season two of ‘Fleabag’ was released in May 2019.

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Andrew Scott)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, FandangoNOW

“The Kominsky Method”

Netflix The comedy stars Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas.

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy (Michael Douglas), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Alan Arkin)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW

“The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel”

Amazon ‘The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy (Rachel Brosnahan)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“The Politician”

Netflix ‘The Politician’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television series (musical or comedy), best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy (Ben Platt)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“The Loudest Voice”

Showtime ‘The Loudest Voice’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Russell Crowe)

Where to stream: Showtime, Showtime Amazon Channel, fuboTV, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Unbelievable”

Netflix Emmy winners Merritt Wever and Toni Collette star on ‘Unbelievable.’

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Kaitlyn Dever), best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Merritt Wever), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Toni Collette)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Chernobyl”

Liam Daniel/HBO ‘Chernobyl’ is nominated for four Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Jared Harris), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Emily Watson), best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television (Stellan Skarsgård)

Where to stream: HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Now Amazon Channel, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW

“Catch-22”

Philipe Antonello/Hulu ‘Catch-22’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Christopher Abbott)

Where to stream: Hulu

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Fosse/Verdon”

Michael Parmelee/FX ‘Fosse/Verdon’ is nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Michelle Williams), best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Sam Rockwell)

Where to stream: Hulu, FXNow, fuboTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Bombshell”

BRON Studios/GEM Entertainment ‘Bombshell’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Charlize Theron), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture (Margot Robbie)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Little Women”

Columbia Pictures ‘Little Women’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Saoirse Ronan), best original score motion picture (Alexandre Desplat)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Judy”

David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture drama (Renée Zellweger)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Redbox, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store

“Ford v Ferrari”

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox ‘Ford v Ferrari’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a motion picture drama (Christian Bale)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette”

Annapurna Pictures ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Cate Blanchett)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Vudu, Amazon Video, Microsoft Store, DIRECTV, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, Amazon Video, Redbox, Vudu, DIRECTV online

“Booksmart”

Booksmart / United Artists Releasing ‘Booksmart’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Beanie Feldstein)

Where to stream: Hulu

Where to rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, AMC on Demand, Redbox, DIRECTV, Google Play Movies, YouTube, FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Vudu, Apple iTunes, Microsoft Store, AMC on Demand, Redbox, DIRECTV online

“Late Night”

YouTube ‘Late Night’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a motion picture musical or comedy (Emma Thompson)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Richard Jewell”

Warner Bros. ‘Richard Jewell’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture (Kathy Bates)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“The Report”

YouTube ‘The Report’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture (Annette Bening)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood”

TriStar Pictures ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture (Tom Hanks)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Motherless Brooklyn”

MWM Studios ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best original score motion picture (Daniel Pemberton)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: In theatres

“Game of Thrones”

Helen Sloan/HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a television series (Kit Harington)

Where to stream: HBO Now, HBO Go, HBO Now Amazon Channel

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store

“Mr. Robot”

USA ‘Mr. Robot’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a television series drama (Rami Malek)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Sling TV, USA Network, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store

“Pose”

YouTube ‘Pose’ is streaming on Netflix.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a television series drama (Billy Porter)

Where to stream: Netflix, fuboTV

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Dead to Me”

Netflix ‘Dead to Me’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy (Christina Applegate)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“On Becoming a God in Central Florida”

YouTube ‘On Becoming a God in Central Florida’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy (Kirsten Dunst)

Where to stream: Showtime, Showtime Amazon Channel, fuboTV, DIRECTV

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Russian Doll”

Netflix ‘Russian Doll’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a television series musical or comedy (Natasha Lyonne)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Living With Yourself”

Netflix Paul Rudd and Aisling Bea on ‘Living With Yourself.’

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy (Paul Rudd)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Ramy”

YouTube ‘Ramy’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a television series musical or comedy (Ramy Youssef)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“The Act”

Hulu ‘The Act’ is nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Nominations: Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Joey King), best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series, or motion picture made for television (Patricia Arquette)

Where to stream: Hulu

Where to rent/buy: Apple iTunes, Vudu, Amazon Video, FandangoNOW, Google Play Movies

“Catherine the Great”

Giles Keyte/HBO Helen Mirren stars as the Russian empress.

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Helen Mirren)

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now, HBO Go

Where to rent/buy: Amazon Video

“The Spy”

YouTube ‘The Spy’ is nominated for one Golden Globe award.

Nomination: Best performance by an actor in a limited series or a motion picture made for television (Sacha Baron Cohen)

Where to stream: Netflix

Where to rent/buy: N/A

“Hustlers”

STX Films Jennifer Lopez and Constance Chu in ‘Hustlers.’

Nomination: Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture (Jennifer Lopez)

Where to stream: N/A

Where to rent/buy: FandangoNOW, Amazon Video, Redbox, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Apple iTunes, DIRECTV as download or rent it on Apple iTunes, Redbox, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, Amazon Video, Vudu, DIRECTV online

