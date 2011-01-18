Check Out The Winners Of Last Night's Controversial Golden Globe Awards

Depending on who you speak to the real winner at last night’s Golden Globes was Ricky Gervais, whose opening monologue spared absolutely no one.



Another unintended victor? Piers Morgan, whose booking of Gervais later this week for his new CNN show is suddenly looking rather brilliant.

Because apart from the host’s merciless sense of humour, the Globes had almost no surprises — the big winner was The Social Network, cleaning up Best Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

But there was one curveball: Paul Giamatti won best actor in a musical or comedy for Barney’s Version, beating out Johnny Depp, who was nominated twice in that category.

(It didn’t help for Johnny Depp that even Gervais joked about how bad The Tourist was in his opening monologue.)

Congrats to all the winners! We’ll see you again at the Oscars.

