Do Box Office Earnings Predict Golden Globes Success?

This week, Emma Stone stormed the People’s Choice Awards and “The Artist” swept the Critic’s Choice Awards. Sunday, film and TV stars combine their wattage at the precursor to the Oscar’s— the Golden Globe Awards. Rather than tell you who we think is going to take home the top prizes, let’s let the box office earnings do the talking. Take a peek at our charts showing which films should win, according to how much money they have earned thus far. Plus, we show you why box office bucks don’t always equal a statue on your mantel.And it has been that way for at least the past five years. The proof is in the charts.



NOW: Best Motion Picture Award Winner for 2011 By Box Office Earnings After earning over $169 million at the box office, 'The Help' seems likely to take home the Globe over George Clooney's dramedy 'The Descendents' about a father reconnecting with his daughters. THEN: The Past Five Years of Best Picture Comparisons NOW: Best Comedy or Musical Award Winner for 2011 by Box Office Earnings Although Joseph Gordon-Levitt's dramedy about a cancer patient in '50/50' brought in a cool $35 million in theatres, it can't compare with comedy queens Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig. The funny female summer blockbuster raked in nearly five times the amount that '50/50' did. THEN: Five Years of Best Comedy or Musical Comparisons Highest grossing film doesn't mean anything in the Best Comedy or Musical category. If it did, Borat would have won the award in 2006. The Golden Globe leans toward something other than the highest grossing film for four of the past five years. NOW: Best Animated Feature Winner for 2011 by Box Office Earnings It's no secret 'Cars 2' was nowhere near the best animated film of the year. The film was Pixar's first dud. If 'Puss and Boots' or 'Rango' take home the Globe, it will be the first year an animated film without the highest gross at the Box Office takes home the award in this category. THEN: Five Years of Best Animated Film Comparisons Unlike the former two awards, the Best Animated Feature has always been the highest grossing film. However, the award category is only in its infancy, having made its debut five years ago during the 64th Annual Golden Globes ceremony. Now that you're a film buff of the past, check out what's coming to theatres in 2012. Click here for the must-see films of the New Year >>

