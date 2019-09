Lena Dunham, Ben Affleck & 'Les Mis' Lead Golden Globe Winners

Photo: Getty

On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association voted on the year’s best in film and television. While Ben Affleck was snubbed for a director nod at the Oscars, he got a double dose of vindication when he and the film scored victories for Best Director and Best Picture, Drama. “I don’t care what the award is,” he said while accepting the directing statue. He then thanked his wife, actress Jennifer Garner, for “sitting through this.”



Lena Dunham, Daniel Day-Lewis, and “Les Misérables” also won big, while Sofia Vergara and “The Newsroom” came up short.

Check out the full list of the winners and nominees at the 2013 Golden Globe awards:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

ARGO

Warner Bros. Pictures, GK Films, Smokehouse Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures

DJANGO UNCHAINED

The Weinstein Company, Columbia Pictures; The Weinstein Company/Sony

Pictures Releasing

LIFE OF PI

Fox 2000 Pictures; Twentieth Century Fox

LINCOLN

DreamWorks Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox; Touchstone Pictures

ZERO DARK 30

Columbia Pictures and Annapurna Pictures; Sony Pictures Releasing

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMAJESSICA CHASTAIN, “ZERO DARK 30”

MARION COTILLARD, “RUST AND BONE”

HELEN MIRREN, “HITCHCOCK”

NAOMI WATTS, “THE IMPOSSIBLE”

RACHEL WEISZ, “THE DEEP BLUE SEA”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

DANIEL DAY-LEWIS, “LINCOLN”

RICHARD GERE, “ARBITRAGE”

JOHN HAWKES, “THE SESSIONS”

JOAQUIN PHOENIX, “THE MASTER”

DENZEL WASHINGTON, “FLIGHT”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL

Blueprint Pictures/Participant Media; Fox Searchlight Pictures

LES MISERABLES

Universal Pictures, A Working Title Films/Cameron Mackintosh Productions;

Universal Pictures

MOONRISE KINGDOM

Indian Paintbrush; Focus Features

SALMON FISHING IN THE YEMEN

CBS Films; CBS Films

SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK

The Weinstein Company; The Weinstein Company

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY OR

MUSICALEMILY BLUNT, “SALMON FISHING IN THE YEMEN”

JUDI DENCH, “THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL”

JENNIFER LAWRENCE, “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

MAGGIE SMITH, “QUARTET”

MERYL STREEP, “HOPE SPRINGS”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – COMEDY

OR MUSICAL

JACK BLACK, “BERNIE”

BRADLEY COOPER, “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

HUGH JACKMAN, “LES MISERABLES”

EWAN MCGREGOR, “SALMON FISHING IN THE YEMEN”

BILL MURRAY, “HYDE PARK ON HUDSON”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

BRAVE

Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar Animation Studios; Walt Disney Pictures

FRANKENWEENIE

Walt Disney Pictures; Walt Disney Pictures

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA

Columbia Pictures / Sony Pictures Animation; Sony Pictures Releasing

RISE OF THE GUARDIANS

DreamWorks Animation LLC; Paramount Pictures

WRECK-IT RALPH

Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Walt Disney Pictures

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

AMOUR

Les Films Du Losange, X Filme Creative Pool, Wega Film; Sony Pictures Classics

A ROYAL AFFAIR (DENMARK)

(En kongelig affære)

Zentropa Entertainment; Magnolia Pictures

THE INTOUCHABLES (FRANCE)

(Les Intouchables)

The WeinstenCompany, Quad Productions, Gaumont, TF1 Films Production, 10

Films, Chaocorp; The Weinstein Company

KON-TIKI (NORWAY/UK/DENMARK)

Nordisk Film Production, Recorded Picture Company

RUST AND BONE (FRANCE)

(De rouille et d’os)

Page 114, Why Not Productions; Sony Pictures Classics

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A

MOTION PICTURE

AMY ADAMS, “THE MASTER”

SALLY FIELD, “LINCOLN”

ANNE HATHAWAY, “LES MISERABLES”

HELEN HUNT, “THE SESSIONS”

NICOLE KIDMAN, “THE PAPERBOY”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A

MOTION PICTURE

ALAN ARKIN, “ARGO”

LEONARDO DICAPRIO, “DJANGO UNCHAINED”

PHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN, “THE MASTER”

TOMMY LEE JONES, “LINCOLN”

CHRISTOPH WALTZ, “DJANGO UNCHAINED”

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

BEN AFFLECK, “ARGO”

KATHRYN BIGELOW, “ZERO DARK 30”

ANG LEE, “LIFE OF PI”

STEVEN SPIELBERG, “LINCOLN”

QUENTIN TARANTINO, “DJANGO UNCHAINED”

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

MARK BOAL, “ZERO DARK 30”

TONY KUSHNER, “LINCOLN”

DAVID O.

RUSSELL, “SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK”

QUENTIN TARANTINO, “DJANGO UNCHAINED”

CHRIS TERRIO, “ARGO”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

MYCHAEL DANNA, “LIFE OF PI”

ALEXANDRE DESPLAT, “ARGO”

DARIO MARIANELLI, “ANNA KARENINA”

TOM TYKWER, JOHNNY KLIMEK, REINHOLD HEIL, “CLOUD ATLAS”

JOHN WILLIAMS, “LINCOLN”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“FOR YOU,” ACT OF VALOR

Music by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban

Lyrics by: Monty Powell, Keith Urban

“NOT RUNNING ANYMORE,” STAND UP GUYS

Music by: Jon Bon Jovi

Lyrics by: Jon Bon Jovi

“SAFE & SOUND,” THE HUNGER GAMES

Music by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett

Lyrics by: Taylor Swift, John Paul White, Joy Williams, T Bone Burnett

“SKYFALL,” SKYFALL

Music by: Adele, Paul Epworth

Lyrics by: Adele, Paul Epworth

“SUDDENLY,” LES MISERABLES

Music by: Claude-Michel Schonberg

Lyrics by: Alain Boublil, Claude-Michel Schonberg

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BREAKING BAD

Sony Pictures Television

BOARDWALK EMPIRE

HBO

Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions, Sikelia Productions and Cold Front

Productions in association with HBO Entertainment

DOWNTON ABBEY: SEASON 2

A Carnival / Masterpiece Co-Production

HOMELAND

SHOWTIME

Showtime, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet,

Fox 21

THE NEWSROOM

HBO Entertainment

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES –

DRAMA

CONNIE BRITTON, “NASHVILLE”

GLENN CLOSE, “DAMAGES”

CLAIRE DANES, “HOMELAND”

MICHELLE DOCKERY, “DOWNTON ABBEY”

JULIANNA MARGULIES, “THE GOOD WIFE”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

STEVE BUSCEMI, “BOARDWALK EMPIRE”

BRYAN CRANSTON, “BREAKING BAD”

JEFF DANIELS, “THE NEWSROOM”

JON HAMM, “MAD MEN”

DAMIAN LEWIS, “HOMELAND”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

THE BIG BANG THEORY

CBS

Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

EPISODES

SHOWTIME

Showtime, Hat Trick Productions, Crane Klarik Productions

GIRLS

HBO

Apatow Productions and I am Jenni Konner Productions in association with HBO

EntertainmentMODERN FAMILY

ABC

Levitan-Lloyd Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television

SMASH

NBC

Universal Television in association with DreamWorks Television

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES –

COMEDY OR MUSICAL

ZOOEY DESCHANEL, “THE NEW GIRL”

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS, “VEEP”

LENA DUNHAM, “GIRLS”

TINA FEY, “30 ROCK”

AMY POEHLER, “PARKS & RECREATION”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES –

COMEDY OR MUSICAL

ALEC BALDWIN, “30 ROCK”

DON CHEADLE, “HOUSE OF LIES”

LOUIS C.K., “LOUIE”

MATT LEBLANC, “EPISODES”

JIM PARSONS, ” THE BIG BANG THEORY”

BEST MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

GAME CHANGE

HBO

Playtone and Everyman Pictures in association with HBO Films

THE GIRL

HBO

A Wall to Wall, Warner Bros Entertainment GmbH, Moonlighting and BBC

Production in association with HBO Films

HATFIELDS & MCCOYS

Thinkfactory Media in association with History

THE HOUR

Kudos Film and Television/BBC America co-production

POLITICAL ANIMALS

USA NETWORK

Berlanti Productions and Laurence Mark Productions in association with Warner

Horizon Television

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION

PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

NICOLE KIDMAN, “HEMINGWAY & GELLHORN”

JESSICA LANGE, “AMERICAN HORROR STORY”

SIENNA MILLER, “THE GIRL”

JULIANNE MOORE, “GAME CHANGE”

SIGOURNEY WEAVER, “POLITICAL ANIMALS”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION

PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

KEVIN COSTNER, “HATFIELDS & MCCOYS”

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, “SHERLOCK”

WOODY HARRELSON, “GAME CHANGE”

TOBY JONES, “THE GIRL”

CLIVE OWEN, “HEMINGWAY & GELLHORN”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A

SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

HAYDEN PANETTIERE, “NASHVILLE”

ARCHIE PANJABI, “THE GOOD WIFE”

SARAH PAULSON, “GAME CHANGE”

MAGGIE SMITH, “DOWNTON ABBEY”

SOFIA VERGARA, “MODERN FAMILY”

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES,

MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

MAX GREENFIELD, “THE NEW GIRL”

ED HARRIS, “GAME CHANGE”

DANNY HUSTON, “MAGIC CITY”

MANDY PATINKIN, “HOMELAND”

ERIC STONESTREET, “MODERN FAMILY”

