7 Golden Globe nominees who haven't been nominated in over a decade

Jason Mendez/WireImage, Michael Kovac/Getty Images and Steve Granitz/WireImage Charlize Theron, Eddie Murphy, and Scarlett Johansson are all nominated for Golden Globes this year.

The 2020 Golden Globes will air on January 5 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Plenty of A-list stars scored nominations for this year’s Globes.

Among the nominees are several celebrities who haven’t been nominated for a Golden Globe in over a decade.

Actors like Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, and Antonio Banderas are back in the awards race after a long hiatus.

Stars like Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, and Eddie Murphy are back in the Golden Globes awards show race after a decade-long gap (or more) between nominations.

For their roles on shows like “Dead to Me” and in films like “Marriage Story,” actors like Christina Applegate and Johansson have received Golden Globe nominations, despite not being nominated for a while.

Before the Globes air on NBC on January 5 at 8 p.m. ET, take a look at the stars who’ve received nominations after a years-long hiatus.

Charlize Theron received her first Globe nomination in 2004 for the film “Monster.”

Newmarket Films Charlize Theron won an Academy Award for her performance in ‘Monster.’

Theron played real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos – who was convicted and executed for the murders of six men – in the critically-acclaimed film.

Now, Theron is nominated for her role as former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in “Bombshell.”

BRON Studios/GEM Entertainment Charlize Theron has won several awards over the course of her career.

Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie also star in the film, which is based on the real-life downfall of Fox CEO Roger Ailes.

Renée Zellweger’s last Golden Globe nomination was in 2007 for her role in the film “Miss Potter.”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Renee Zellweger played an author in ‘Miss Potter.’

Zellweger played the beloved children’s book author Beatrix Potter in the film, which blended live-action with animated sequences.

For her role as actress Judy Garland in the biopic “Judy,” Zellweger received a Golden Globe nomination.

David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions Renee Zellweger transforms into Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

Zellweger’s performance in the film has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

Antonio Banderas received a nomination for his role in the 2004 film “And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.”

HBO Antonio Banderas played an outlaw in ‘And Starring Pancho Villa as Himself.’

The actor played the real-life bandit in the TV movie.

Now, Banderas is nominated for his role in “Pain and Glory.”

Sony Pictures Antonio Banderas stars in ‘Pain and Glory.’

The actor plays a film director reflecting on his life and career.

Eddie Murphy’s last Golden Golden nomination was for 2007’s “Dreamgirls.”

Paramount Pictures Eddie Murphy starred in ‘Dreamgirls.’

The comedian played R&B singer Jimmy Early in the musical film.

Murphy’s latest nomination is for his role as a standup comedian in “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Netflix Eddie Murphy stars in ‘Dolemite Is My Name.’

The film is based on the real-life exploits of standup comedian Rudy Ray Moore.

Scarlett Johansson’s first nominations were in 2004, for both “Lost in Translation” and “Girl With a Pearl Earring.”

Lionsgate Scarlett Johansson played a kitchen maid in ‘Girl With a Pearl Earring.’

Johansson co-starred with Colin Firth in “Girl With a Pearl Earring” and Bill Murray in “Lost in Translation.”

Johansson received a nomination this year for her role in the critically-acclaimed drama “Marriage Story.”

Heyday Films/Netflix Scarlett Johansson stars with Adam Driver in ‘Marriage Story.’

Johansson plays an actress in the midst of a divorce in the Netflix film.

Christina Applegate’s first Golden Globe nomination was in 2009 for the show “Samantha Who.”

ABC Christina Applegate (right) and Melissa McCarthy (left) starred on ‘Samantha Who.’

She played a vice president of a real estate company who’s forced to rebuild her life and reconsider her past after an accident leaves her with amnesia.

Applegate’s role on Netflix’s “Dead to Me” earned her a Golden Globe nomination this year.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix Christina Applegate on ‘Dead to Me.’

She plays a grief-stricken woman in the midst of a mystery.

Russell Crowe earned a nomination for his role in 2005’s “Cinderella Man.”

Universal Pictures Russell Crowe starred in ‘Cinderella Man.’

Crowe played real-life boxer James Braddock in the biographical film.

Crowe earned a nomination this year for his role on “The Loudest Voice.”

Showtime Russell Crowe stars in ‘The Loudest Voice.’

The actor plays embattled Fox CEO Roger Ailes on the miniseries.

