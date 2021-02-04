5 people and shows who don't deserve their Golden Globe nominations — sorry

Netflix, Carole Bethuel/Netflix, and Lacey Terrell/Netflix James Corden, Lily Collins, and Glenn Close were all nominated for Golden Globes this year.

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globes were announced on Wednesday.

Numerous stars and shows like “Emily in Paris” received nominations, despite being subpar.

Here are 5 nominees who aren’t worthy of their Golden Globe nods.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The nominees for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday, and some surprising shows and stars made the cut â€” despite being almost universally panned by critics and audiences.

Netflix’s soapy drama “Emily in Paris” received several nominations, including a best actress nod for star Lily Collins.

And James Corden’s over-the-top performance in the musical adaptation “The Prom” also garnered him a nomination, even though numerous people took issue with his flamboyant interpretation of a gay character.

Some nominees were definitely deserving, but others, not so much.

Keep reading for the five people and shows who didn’t deserve their Golden Globe nods this year â€” sorry.

James Corden’s stereotypical performance in “The Prom” wasn’t worthy of a Golden Globe nomination.

Netflix Andrew Rannells, James Corden, and Meryl Streep star in ‘The Prom.’

Corden played Barry Glickman, a gay Broadway star, in Ryan Murphy’s “The Prom,” which focuses on a group of theatre actors who try to give a lesbian teenager and her girlfriend the prom of their dreams.

But many took issue with the fact that Corden, who’s a straight British man, played Glickman, an out gay character – especially when other queer stars could have done a better job.

Read more: James Corden was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in ‘The Prom’ and people have questions

There was also the problem of Corden’s performance, which many people thought perpetuated stereotypes of gay men as flashy, over-the-top, and brash.

The criticisms of Corden’s unoriginal performance are definitely valid.

Add in how, in comparison to costars Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, his acting was just so-so, it’s definitely fair to say that Corden was undeserving of his Golden Globe nomination this year.

Nominating Aaron Sorkin for directing “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was unnecessary.

Netflix Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong star in ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Look, no one’s denying that Sorkin is talented – he’s written for some of the best films and TV shows in recent years, including “The Social Network,” “Moneyball,” and “The West Wing.”

Sorkin is definitely worthy of his nomination for the screenplay of “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which follows a group of Vietnam war protesters in the late 1960s.

But to nominate him for director on top of that just feels excessive.

He proved himself perfectly capable of writing and directing with 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” but “The Trial of the Chicago 7” wasn’t exactly new filmmaking territory for Sorkin, rendering his nomination unnecessary.

As entertainment writer Hunter Harris hilariously put it on Twitter, “aaron sorkin getting nominated for directing is like bohemian rhapsody getting nominated for editing.”

Nominating Lily Collins for her turn as the maddeningly bland title character on “Emily in Paris” was a mistake.

Netflix Lily Collins stars on ‘Emily in Paris.’

Widely derided by critics upon its release last year, Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” earned more Golden Globe nominations than it should have.

The show focuses on the non-adventures of the titular Emily (Collins) as she adjusts to life in France – a far cry from her corn fed Midwestern upbringing.

There is, of course, a love interest, and a series of faux-pas throughout the show that the audience is meant to find hilarious and heartwarming.

Read more: Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ received a Golden Globes nomination for best comedy and people are confused

Collins is a fine actress, but her performance on “Emily in Paris” is hardly worthy of a nomination for best actress in a musical or comedy show.

And considering the fact that other actresses, including women of colour like Michaela Coel of “I May Destroy You” and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan of “Never Have I Ever,” were snubbed, Collins’ nomination feels particularly insulting.

And the show itself was hardly worth a nomination, either.

STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Lily Collins and Lucas Bravo star on ‘Emily in Paris.’

Given the incredible array of shows that were eligible for Golden Globes this year – including “Never Have I Ever,” “I May Destroy You,” and Netflix megahit “Bridgerton” – nominating “Emily in Paris” for best musical or comedy just seems wrong.

The show is definitely fine if you’re looking to turn off your brain and escape into an idealised version of Paris for a few hours, but compared to the series mentioned above, it offers little to no commentary on real-world issues, and lacks the charm of historical dramas like “Bridgerton.”

Read more: ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan says she fast-forwarded through ‘the sexy bits’ while watching the show with her mum

For some reason, however, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deemed “Emily in Paris” worthy of a nomination, even though it’s definitely not.

Glenn Close’s performance in “Hillbilly Elegy” was clichéd at best.

Lacey Terrell/Netflix Glenn Close in ‘Hillbilly Elegy.’

Set in rural Appalachia and following three generations of family, Ron Howard’s “Hillbilly Elegy” was panned by critics upon its release, with many saying that Close and costar Amy Adams’ performances were clichéd and over-the-top.

Close definitely doesn’t do much with her character of Mamaw, who’s essentially a walking, talking embodiment of what a city-dwelling film director thinks an Appalachian grandmother is like.

Read more: Ron Howard says ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ critics are looking for ‘political thematics’ that are irrelevant to the film

Ultimately, as the Guardian noted in their review, Close does little more than bestow homegrown bits of wisdom onto her family members.

She’s a talented actress for sure, but Close’s performance in “Hillbilly Elegy” wasn’t worthy of a Golden Globe nomination by any means.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.