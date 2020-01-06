All the looks celebrities wore to the 2020 Golden Globes

Jon Kopaloff/Steve Granitz/Jon Kopaloff/Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images The celebrities looked fabulous at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Awards show season kicked off with the 2020 Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California , on Sunday night.

, on Sunday night. Nominees and attendees arrived wearing some of the first major red-carpet looks of the year.

Nominees such as Billy Porter, Ana de Armas, and Taylor Swift’s outfits were among the highlights.

Some standout trends from the red carpet included lots of sparkles, pink, and blue outfits.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington outfits contrasted each other perfectly.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Rose Leslie and Kit Harington attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

While Kit Harrington stuck to an all-black look, his wife and “Game of Thrones” co-star, Rose Leslie wore a sparkly emerald gown.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked so glamorous on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were fabulous in their contrast red and black outfits.

Sairose Ronan dazzled in this very sexy sparkly dress.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Sairose Ronan’s sparkly silver dress was mesmerising.

Laura Dern went for a more relaxed vibe on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Laura Dern attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Big Little Lies,” “Little Women,” and “Marriage Story” star went for a black dress with deep V-neck that was designed with colourful embroidery throughout.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton both wore black to the award show.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kieran Culkin went for a classic black suit while his wife, Jazz Charton, wore a black dress with a corset top and embroidery throughout.

Shailene Woodley’s black and blue dress was very sexy.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Shailene Woodley attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Shailene Woodley arrived in a sparkly dress that featured a sexy thigh-high slit.

Idina Menzel simple white gown made a statement.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Idina Menzel attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Idina Menzel wore a white cape dress that was reminiscent of Hilary Duff’s wedding dress.

Kaitlyn Dever brought flowers to the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Kaitlyn Dever attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Booksmart” star wore a floor-length floral gown with statement sleeves.

Taylor Swift also got the floral memo for the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift looked refreshing in this green and yellow dress with a long train.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez looked very glamorous.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

While Alex Rodriguez kept it simple in a black tux, Jennifer Lopez went for drama with this green, gold, and white gown covered in oversized bows.

Carol Burnett went for a comfortable yet glamorous look at the awards show.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Carol Burnett attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Carol Burnett looked cosy in her velvet jumpsuit and sparkly jacket.

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson dressed to the nines for their red carpet debut.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Bill Hader was dapper in velvet tux while Rachel Bilson wore a sexy lace corset dress with embroidered gold details throughout.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in this look.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked regal in this form-fitting pink dress with a train and gorgeous diamond necklace.

Dakota Fanning looked like a princess on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Golden Globes Dakota Fanning attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Dakota Fanning was a dream in this lilac gown with puffed sleeves.

Wesley Snipes’ tuxedo stood out on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Wesley Snipes attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Wesley Snipes wore a purple tuxedo with a pink shirt underneath.

Zoey Deutch’s marigold gown is very on trend.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Politician” star looked fabulous in a marigold long-sleeve Fendi jumpsuit with a deep V-neckline that showed off her jaw-dropping diamond and sapphire necklace.

Ana de Armas looked regal on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Ana de Armas attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Knives Out” Golden Globe nominee wore a custom Ralph Russo dress with Tiffany jewels.

Billy Porter revealed that his look took three months to make.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Pose” star wore a custom Alex Vinash suit with a detachable feathered train with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels.

Kirsten Dunst looked like a dream in this pink gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Kirsten Dunst attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kirsten Dunst arrived to the Golden Globes in a pink dress with cap sleeves and a bit of tulle across the chest.

Margot Robbie looked very comfortable on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Bombshell” star wore a dress with pockets that featured a white skirt and sparkly top.

Andrew Scott’s tuxedo stood out on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Andrew Scott attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Fleabag” star arrived on the red carpet in a cream tuxedo jacket and matching bow tie.

Joe Alwyn looked ready to party on the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Joe Alwyn attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Favourite” star arrived on the red carpet in a classic tuxedo that featured a satin detail on the jacket.

“Hustlers” director Lorene Scafaria kept it simple with this black-and-white dress.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Golden Globes Lorene Scafaria attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Lorene Scafaria arrived at the award show in a houndstooth floor-length dress.

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan went for contrasting looks on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pierce Brosnan arrived in a grey suit while his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, wore a floor-length black dress with sparkly details throughout and a velvet jacket on top.

Zanna Roberts Rassi went the risqué route for this awards show.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Zanna Roberts Rassi attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The Marie Claire fashion editor-at-large wore a one-shouldered laser-cut white dress with an extra risqué thigh-high slit and sheer paneling.

Giuliana Rancic brought sparkles to the red carpet.

George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images Giuliana Rancic attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The E! host wore a long-sleeved silver sparkly dress with a thigh-high slit.

Erin Lim’s dress was jam-packed with details.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Erin Lim attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The E! host arrived on the red carpet in a one-sleeved nude dress with a sweetheart neckline, thigh-high slit, and a train.

Hollywood stylist Brad Goreski looked dapper on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Brad Goreski attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Brad Goreski put a twist on the classic tuxedo with this honeycomb pattern suit jacket.

Natalie Morales looked regal in this royal blue gown.

George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images Natalie Morales attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Today Show” host wore a royal blue off the shoulder dress with a long train.

Nina Park looked like a golden goddess on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Nina Parker attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” looked like a golden globe in this sparkly gold floor-length dress.

The cut of Kristin Cavallari’s dress feels very futuristic.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Kristin Cavallari attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kristin Cavallari dress included a pink sweetheart top with curved fabric across her chest, a white skirt, and sexy cutout.

Zuri Hall looked sleek in this long-sleeved dress.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Zuri Hall attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Access Hollywood” reporter looked like she was dripping bronze in this long-sleeve, high-neck dress.

Caroline Aaron brought sparkles to the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Caroline Aaron attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The actor known for her role as Joel’s mum, Shirley Maisel, on “Marvellous Mrs. Maisel” arrived in a silver floor-length gown.

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach matched in white-and-black looks.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Greta Gerwig wore an off-the-shoulder white dress with a black skirt and sparkles running down the sides. Her partner, Noah Baumbach, matched in a velvet jacket tuxedo.

Jeannie Mai went with a jumpsuit instead of a dress for this red carpet.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Jeannie Mai attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Real” co-host arrived in a silver and white jumpsuit.

Jonathan Bennett put a twist on the classic tuxedo with this look.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Jonathan Bennett attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Mean Girls” star arrived on the red carpet in head-to-toe black with a velvet suit jacket to top it all off.

Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon were all smiles on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Ricky Gervais and Jane Fallon attend the 2020 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais looked dapper in a black tuxedo while his partner, Jane Fallon, wore a black gown with black and gold sparkles running down the side.

Sofia Carson looked ethereal in this over-the-top pink gown.

Daniele Venturelli / Contributor / Getty Images Sofia Carson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Descendants 3” star arrived at the Golden Globes wearing a beautiful pink gown that was feathered at the top, had layers of tulles, and a dramatic train to match.

Karen Pittman embraced the feathers in this ombré dress.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Karen Pittman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Morning Show” actress looked like she was ready to party in this pink and orange feathered dress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.