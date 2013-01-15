Everything You Need To Know From The Golden Globe Awards

Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell gave a hilarious introduction for Best Actress in a Comedy.

The 70th annual Golden Globes were the most well-received telecast in recent history and the show hit a six-year ratings high.With help from funny co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the show—for the most part—went smoothly.



Highlights included Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell as presenters, a drunk Glenn Close, Bill Clinton’s surprise appearance and Ben Affleck cleaning up despite his Oscars snub.

See who else made our list of most buzz-worthy moments from Sunday’s big show.

