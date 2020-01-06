The 28 best outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Golden Globes

Celia Fernandez
Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesBilly Porter’s feathered look took three months to make.
  • The 77th annual Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.
  • Celebrities arrived at the first major awards show of the season wearing head-turning gowns and classic suits.
  • Some trends that were evident on the red carpet included wearing pink, lots of sparkles, and black-and-white ensembles.
  • From Renée Zellweger’s Cinderella-inspired look to Rose Leslie’s emerald gown, here are the best looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.
Kerry Washington embraced the no-shirt trend with this look.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesKerry Washington attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “American Son” star paired her daring no-shirt look with a satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Aniston opted for a classic black gown on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesJennifer Aniston attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Aniston’s dress featured a simple ruffled top and skinny belt.

Sofia Vergara knows a mermaid-style gown is always going to look great on her.

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesSofia Vergara attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Vergara’s maroon dress featured silver crystals beaded from top to bottom.

The colour of Beanie Feldstein’s gown is dazzling.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesBeanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The off-the-shoulder leaf detail of Feldstein’s navy-blue dress was the perfect addition.

Kirsten Dunst looked like a dream in this pink gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesKirsten Dunst attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Dunst arrived at the Golden Globes in a pink dress with cap sleeves and a bit of tulle across the chest.

Rose Leslie’s dress featured intricate beading.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesRose Leslie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Leslie’s sheer emerald gown had so many beaded flowers throughout.

Olivia Colman brought the drama in her red dress.

Frazer Harrison / StaffOlivia Colman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Puffed sleeves were a major trend on the Golden Globes red carpet, and Colman pulled them off. The dramatic sleeves paired well with the structured design of her red gown.

Billy Porter revealed that his look took three months to make.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesBilly Porter attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Pose” star wore a custom Alex Vinash suit with a detachable feathered train. He completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels.

Margot Robbie looked comfortable on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesMargot Robbie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Bombshell” star wore a dress with pockets that featured a white skirt and sparkly top.

Reese Witherspoon was angelic in this white gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesReese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Morning Show” star’s one-shoulder floor-length dress featured a three-tier ruffle across the chest.

Cynthia Erivo’s dress took 800 hours to make.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty ImagesCynthia Erivo attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The star of “Harriet” revealed that the Thomas Browne gown had hidden peonies, her favourite flower, sewn on the outside and inside of the gown’s skirt.

Naomi Watts brought the sparkle to the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty ImagesNaomi Watts attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Watts elevated a simple criss-cross gown with sparkles.

Rachel Weisz went for a classic black gown.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesRachel Weisz attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The sparkly band on top of Weisz’s velvet dress added a nice touch.

Rooney Mara looked like a goth ballerina on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesRooney Mara attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Mara wore a head-to-toe lace dress for the awards show.

The colour of Rachel Brosnahan’s dress is enchanting.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesRachel Brosnahan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Brosnahan’s Michael Kors gown featured sparkles throughout and fringe on the skirt.

Zoë Kravitz is already wearing a 2020 fashion trend.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesZoë Kravitz attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Polka dots are going to be huge this year and the “Big Little Lies” star proved it with her Golden Globes looks.

Zoey Deutch’s marigold look is very on-trend.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesZoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Politician” star looked fabulous in a marigold long-sleeved Fendi jumpsuit with a deep V-neckline that showed off her jaw-dropping diamond and sapphire necklace.

Glenn Close wore velvet to the awards show.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer Getty ImagesGlenn Close attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Close looked comfortable yet chic in her dark-blue gown.

Gillian Anderson’s white dress fit her like a glove.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesGillian Anderson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

There was nothing simple about Anderson’s gown thanks to the one-shoulder sleeve.

Charlize Theron’s green-and-black gown was an unexpected choice.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty ImagesCharlize Theron attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Bombshell” star’s corset top paired well with the flowy look of the rest of the dress.

Taylor Swift wore florals on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesTaylor Swift attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Swift looked refreshing in this green and yellow dress with a long train.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in this look.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesPriyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked regal in this form-fitting pink dress with a train and gorgeous diamond necklace.

Nicole Kidman looked glamorous in red at the awards show.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty ImagesNicole Kidman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Big Little Lies” star matched the red carpet in her floor-length gown featuring a thigh-high slit and long train.

Renée Zellweger channeled Cinderella on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesRenée Zellweger attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The simplicity of Zellweger’s dress was the epitome of elegance.

The sparkles of Greta Gerwig’s gown matched her jewels perfectly.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesGreta Gerwig attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Greta Gerwig wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a white panel at the top and sparkles running down the sides.

Awkwafina brought the drama in this three-piece outfit.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesAwkwafina attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Awkwafina’s Dior jacket and skirt might be simple but the top with the dramatic tulle collar is everything.

Saoirse Ronan dazzled in this very sexy outfit.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty ImagesSaoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Saoirse Ronan’s sparkly silver dress was mesmerising.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a menswear-inspired look on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty ImagesPhoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The creator and star of “Fleabag” had a fashion moment in her tweed suit.

