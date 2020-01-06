The 28 best outfits celebrities wore to the 2020 Golden Globes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Billy Porter’s feathered look took three months to make.

The 77th annual Golden Globes were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday night.

Celebrities arrived at the first major awards show of the season wearing head-turning gowns and classic suits.

Some trends that were evident on the red carpet included wearing pink, lots of sparkles, and black-and-white ensembles.

From Renée Zellweger’s Cinderella-inspired look to Rose Leslie’s emerald gown, here are the best looks from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kerry Washington embraced the no-shirt trend with this look.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “American Son” star paired her daring no-shirt look with a satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Aniston opted for a classic black gown on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Aniston’s dress featured a simple ruffled top and skinny belt.

Sofia Vergara knows a mermaid-style gown is always going to look great on her.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sofia Vergara attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Vergara’s maroon dress featured silver crystals beaded from top to bottom.

The colour of Beanie Feldstein’s gown is dazzling.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Beanie Feldstein attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The off-the-shoulder leaf detail of Feldstein’s navy-blue dress was the perfect addition.

Kirsten Dunst looked like a dream in this pink gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Kirsten Dunst attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Dunst arrived at the Golden Globes in a pink dress with cap sleeves and a bit of tulle across the chest.

Rose Leslie’s dress featured intricate beading.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Rose Leslie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Leslie’s sheer emerald gown had so many beaded flowers throughout.

Olivia Colman brought the drama in her red dress.

Frazer Harrison / Staff Olivia Colman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Puffed sleeves were a major trend on the Golden Globes red carpet, and Colman pulled them off. The dramatic sleeves paired well with the structured design of her red gown.

Billy Porter revealed that his look took three months to make.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Billy Porter attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Pose” star wore a custom Alex Vinash suit with a detachable feathered train. He completed the look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany jewels.

Margot Robbie looked comfortable on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Margot Robbie attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Bombshell” star wore a dress with pockets that featured a white skirt and sparkly top.

Reese Witherspoon was angelic in this white gown.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Reese Witherspoon attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Morning Show” star’s one-shoulder floor-length dress featured a three-tier ruffle across the chest.

Cynthia Erivo’s dress took 800 hours to make.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Cynthia Erivo attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The star of “Harriet” revealed that the Thomas Browne gown had hidden peonies, her favourite flower, sewn on the outside and inside of the gown’s skirt.

Naomi Watts brought the sparkle to the red carpet.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Naomi Watts attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Watts elevated a simple criss-cross gown with sparkles.

Rachel Weisz went for a classic black gown.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Rachel Weisz attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The sparkly band on top of Weisz’s velvet dress added a nice touch.

Rooney Mara looked like a goth ballerina on the red carpet.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Rooney Mara attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Mara wore a head-to-toe lace dress for the awards show.

The colour of Rachel Brosnahan’s dress is enchanting.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Rachel Brosnahan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Brosnahan’s Michael Kors gown featured sparkles throughout and fringe on the skirt.

Zoë Kravitz is already wearing a 2020 fashion trend.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Zoë Kravitz attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Polka dots are going to be huge this year and the “Big Little Lies” star proved it with her Golden Globes looks.

Zoey Deutch’s marigold look is very on-trend.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Zoey Deutch attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

“The Politician” star looked fabulous in a marigold long-sleeved Fendi jumpsuit with a deep V-neckline that showed off her jaw-dropping diamond and sapphire necklace.

Glenn Close wore velvet to the awards show.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer Getty Images Glenn Close attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Close looked comfortable yet chic in her dark-blue gown.

Gillian Anderson’s white dress fit her like a glove.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Gillian Anderson attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

There was nothing simple about Anderson’s gown thanks to the one-shoulder sleeve.

Charlize Theron’s green-and-black gown was an unexpected choice.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Bombshell” star’s corset top paired well with the flowy look of the rest of the dress.

Taylor Swift wore florals on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Swift looked refreshing in this green and yellow dress with a long train.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the epitome of Old Hollywood glam in this look.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked regal in this form-fitting pink dress with a train and gorgeous diamond necklace.

Nicole Kidman looked glamorous in red at the awards show.

Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images Nicole Kidman attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The “Big Little Lies” star matched the red carpet in her floor-length gown featuring a thigh-high slit and long train.

Renée Zellweger channeled Cinderella on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Renée Zellweger attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The simplicity of Zellweger’s dress was the epitome of elegance.

The sparkles of Greta Gerwig’s gown matched her jewels perfectly.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Greta Gerwig wore an off-the-shoulder dress with a white panel at the top and sparkles running down the sides.

Awkwafina brought the drama in this three-piece outfit.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Awkwafina attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Awkwafina’s Dior jacket and skirt might be simple but the top with the dramatic tulle collar is everything.

Saoirse Ronan dazzled in this very sexy outfit.

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images Saoirse Ronan attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

Saoirse Ronan’s sparkly silver dress was mesmerising.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wore a menswear-inspired look on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the 2020 Golden Globes.

The creator and star of “Fleabag” had a fashion moment in her tweed suit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.