The Best And Worst Dressed At The Golden Globe Awards

Aly Weisman
LEna DunhamJason Merritt/GettyThe critics were mixed on Lena Dunham is Zac Posen.

This year’s 71st annual Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.

And nominees from “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and “Gravity” star Sandra Bullock to the casts of “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” are hitting the red carpet.

See who wore what to the big show.

BEST/WORST: The show's hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney, respectively. Poehler wins this red carpet match.

BEST: Naomi Watts and husband Liev Schreiber get our vote for best dressed in coordinated Tom Ford.

WORST: 'Gravity' nominee Sandra Bullock in billowing Prabal Gurung.

BEST: 'New Girl' nominee Zooey Deschanel in Oscar de la Renta

WORST: She may have taken home the award for Best Supporting Actress in 'American Hustle,' but Jennifer Lawrence didn't win any fans in this simple Dior gown.

BEST: 'Dallas Buyer's Club' Best Actor winner Matthew McConaughey looked sleek in this Dolce & Gabbana velvet tux with wife Camila Alves by his side.

WORST: But Dolce & Gabbana missed the mark with this men's shirt-gown on 'August' Osage County' nominee Julia Roberts.

BEST: '12 Years A Slave' nominee and recent Yale grad Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.

BEST: 'Blue Jasmine' Best Actress winner Cate Blanchett in Armani Prive.

BEST: 'Girls' Best Actress nominee Lena Dunham cleaned up in Zac Posen.

WORST: Why is Mike Tyson even at the Golden Globes?

BEST: 'Modern Family' Best Actress nominee Sofia Vergara in Zac Posen.

BEST: Coordinating comedy couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann.

WORST: Amy Adams won Best Actress for 'American Hustle' but matched the red carpet a little too closely in this Valentino gown.

BEST: Real life 'Wold of Wall Street' duchess Margot Robbie looked stunning in Gucci.

BEST: Newly engaged 'House of Cards' Best Actress winner Robin Wright and fiancé Ben Foster.

BEST: Zoe Saldana took a chance in Prabal Gurung.

BEST: Elisabeth Moss, wearing J.Mendel, was nominated in both the film and TV categories but walked away with an award for Best Actress in a TV movie for 'Top of the Lake.'

BEST: 'Breaking Bad' star Anna Gunn looked regal in Donna Karan.

BEST: 'Downton Abbey' star Michelle Dockery in subdued Oscar de la Renta.

WORST: 'Nashville' actress Hayden Panettiere looked a little too matronly in Tom Ford.

BEST: Pregnant presenter Olivia Wilde in an emerald Gucci column gown.

BEST: Taylor Swift, in Carolina Herrera, was nominated for Best Original Song

WORST: Heidi Klum in this odd, 80s inspired look.

Best: Mila Kunis giving us sideye in Gucci.

BEST: 'Good Wife' Best Actress nominee Julianna Margulies in gothic chic Andrew Gn.

BEST: Amber Heard looks 'crazy in a good way' in Gucci.

WORST: Zosia Mamet looking far more serious than her 'Girls' character.

BEST: Reese Witherspoon keeping it simple and sexy in Calvin Klein collection.

BEST: Helen Mirren looks stunning at age 68.

BEST: Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick with their Miss Golden Globe daughter, Sosie Bacon.

WORST: 'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland didn't win any awards with this peach frock.

BEST: Pregnant 'Scandal' star Kerry Washington in Balenciaga by Alexander Wang.

BEST: Matt Damon lost to his 'Behind The Candelabra' co-star Michael Douglas but still looked good next to his wife Luciana.

WORST: Andy Samberg, who won two awards for 'Brooklyn Nine Nine,' and his new wife Joanna Newsom just returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

WORST: Aubrey Plaza wearing an uncharacteristically colourful gown.

BEST: Dapper dudes Michael Fassbender and Jonah Hill.

WORST: Robin Thicke's wife Paula Patton wore blurred lines across her body.

BEST: Uma Thurman bouncing back from just having a baby in Atelier Versace.

BEST: 'Parks and Recreation' star Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally can do no wrong in our eyes.

BEST: Newlywed and 'Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco in her typical princess-style gown.

BEST: Kate Beckinsale knocking it out of the park in this on-trend metallic gown.

BEST: 'American Horror Story' actress Emma Roberts staying simple yet classy.

WORST: Edie Falco dressed as an ill-fitting Christmas present.

BEST: 46-year-old Laura Dern looking good before presenting her father, actor Bruce Dern, with an award.

BEST: Emma Watson in bright red Christian Dior.

BEST: 'Orange Is The New Black' star Taylor Schilling making everyone green with envy on the red carpet.

BEST: 'Rush' star and Oscar nominees announcer Chris Hemsworth with pregnant wife Elsa Pataky.

BEST: 'Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese may have been the butt of jokes inside the show, but at least he looked sleek on the red carpet.

BEST: 'Zero Dark 30' Globe winner Jessica Chastain kept it simple with chains.

BEST: Nominee Julia Louis Dreyfuss lost to pal Amy Poehler, but looked good doing it.

BEST: 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul and wife, Lauren, also matched the red carpet before the big 'Breaking Bad' win.

BEST: Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum left their new baby at home for a big night out.

BEST: 'Parks and Recreation' star Rashida Jones kept it funky.

Pregnant Pass: Presenter Drew Barrymore covered in Monique Lhullier flower petals.

More from the Golden Globes ...

A complete list of winners >

The 17 best GIFs from the show >

Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Roast Hollywood Stars In Golden Globes Monologue >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

thewire-us