The Best And Worst Dressed At The Golden Globe Awards

Jason Merritt/GettyThe critics were mixed on Lena Dunham is Zac Posen.
This year’s 71st annual Golden Globes honour the year’s best in television and film.
And nominees from “Girls” creator Lena Dunham and “Gravity” star Sandra Bullock to the casts of “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” are hitting the red carpet.
See who wore what to the big show.
BEST/WORST: The show's hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in Carolina Herrera and Stella McCartney, respectively. Poehler wins this red carpet match.
WORST: She may have taken home the award for Best Supporting Actress in 'American Hustle,' but Jennifer Lawrence didn't win any fans in this simple Dior gown.
BEST: 'Dallas Buyer's Club' Best Actor winner Matthew McConaughey looked sleek in this Dolce & Gabbana velvet tux with wife Camila Alves by his side.
WORST: But Dolce & Gabbana missed the mark with this men's shirt-gown on 'August' Osage County' nominee Julia Roberts.
WORST: Amy Adams won Best Actress for 'American Hustle' but matched the red carpet a little too closely in this Valentino gown.
BEST: Elisabeth Moss, wearing J.Mendel, was nominated in both the film and TV categories but walked away with an award for Best Actress in a TV movie for 'Top of the Lake.'
BEST: Matt Damon lost to his 'Behind The Candelabra' co-star Michael Douglas but still looked good next to his wife Luciana.
WORST: Andy Samberg, who won two awards for 'Brooklyn Nine Nine,' and his new wife Joanna Newsom just returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives.
BEST: 46-year-old Laura Dern looking good before presenting her father, actor Bruce Dern, with an award.
BEST: 'Orange Is The New Black' star Taylor Schilling making everyone green with envy on the red carpet.
BEST: 'Wolf of Wall Street' director Martin Scorsese may have been the butt of jokes inside the show, but at least he looked sleek on the red carpet.
BEST: 'Breaking Bad' star Aaron Paul and wife, Lauren, also matched the red carpet before the big 'Breaking Bad' win.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.