Golden Gaytime now comes in a tub and you can probably thank this lone, addicted fan

Picture: Golden Gaytime Icecream Tub Project/Facebook

The world’s biggest Golden Gaytime fan has achieved his goal of persuading Streets to release the classic ice-cream in a tub.

Just a month ago, “The Golden Chief” launched his Facebook page “Golden Gaytime Icecream Tub Project” with this mission:

Force Streets to make an Icecream Tub of 1L/2L Golden Gaytime (They would also need to make sure the biscuits hold up using… science or magic)

4210 fans, several dodgy graphs and a mouthwatering pic of a deep-fried Golden Gaytime later, he got his wish (which comes with a LANGUAGE WARNING):



It already looks like a huge win for the Streets PR team – 47,000 Likes for that post, 7000 shares.

It could just be a coincidence. Streets has experimented with the iconic biscuit-coated caramel-and-something-magical frozen snack in the past, releasing a limited edition green-and-gold Gaytime late last year.

But with graphs like this pushing the undeniable weight of public opinion down on Streets, it looks more likely Gaytime fans have this one, lone soldier to thank:

And it’s not just the classic Gaytime recipe now filling a 1.25 litre tub in your supermarket freezer. There’s also a chocolate and mint version.

Thank you, Golden Chief.

And if you don’t want to know what a Golden Gaytime with sauce looks like, look away now:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.