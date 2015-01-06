Here's What Golden Gate Looked Like Before They Built The Bridge

Historian Michael Beschloss reminds us that construction on San Francisco’s famous Golden Gate Bridge began today in 1933, in the depths of the Depression.

Beschloss also tweeted Ansel Adams’ photo of what the Gate looked like before the bridge:

The Golden Gate Bridge took four years to build. Eleven men fell to their deaths while building it. In one accident, a scaffold net collapsed, sending a dozen men hurtling into the water. Two of the men survived the 200-foot fall. (Wikipedia)

The bridge cost $US35 million to build and came in $US1.5 million under budget.

