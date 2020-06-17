Hear the Golden Gate Bridge emit loud, ghostly howls in the wind after a new structural improvement

A recent aerodynamic improvement to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge resulted in quite the annoying side effect for those in the area.

A handrail replacement now means high winds will “sing” when blowing through the bridge.

Bay Area residents can hear the “singing” from up to three miles away.

There isn’t a planned fix for the bridge’s new audible personality, according to local outlet SFGate.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Construction of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge officially ended in 1937, but it’s still subject to periodic updates and maintenance work. The bridge’s latest improvement, however, resulted in a bit of extra noise that people probably hadn’t bargained for.

A recent project sought to “make the bridge more aerodynamic under high-wind conditions” and was “necessary to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge for generations to come,” a Golden Gate Bridge district spokesperson told CNN in a June 6 story. The project included swapping out handrails on the west footpath with “new, thinner vertical slats” that would maximise airflow, the spokesperson further confirmed.

But that’s not all it did. While the fixes are meant to protect the famous landmark, there was an unexpected result: An eerie, ghostly singing noise issuing from the bridge whenever strong gusts of wind blow through it.

“We knew going into the handrail replacement that the Bridge would sing during exceptionally high winds from the west, as we saw yesterday,” the district spokesperson told the outlet.

There are no planned fixes for the bridge’s new aural personality, SFGate reports.

Bay Area residents said they can hear the bridge “singing” from as far as three miles away, according to CNN. Many bemused people took to Twitter to share what they were hearing.

As much as I would‘ve loved this eerie sound to be aliens coming for us, apparently it’s the installation of new wind resistance railing that has turned the Golden Gate Bridge into a huge instrument that can be heard all around the Bay!Hypnotizing! #goldengatebridge #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/DhWEnttp2X — Shirin (@Shirin_Jnk) June 6, 2020

It’s really loud when you’re on the bridge, apparently!

Anthony J.:

“Engineers designed new sides for the sidewalk to help with wind resistance but didn’t take into account the EXTREME sound it creates when wind passes through it. The bridge sings crazy songs now it’s so trippy. It hurts the ears and unbearable it’s that loud.” pic.twitter.com/GWdVia1GNS — Mark Krueger (@markkrueg) June 6, 2020

It sounds very creepy, sort of like hearing humpback whales sing while you’re underwater.

Will the noise lower Bay Area property values? Only time will tell, but probably not.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.