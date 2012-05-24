11 Incredible Facts About Golden Gate Bridge That Will Make You Feel Like An Ant

Photo: Flickr/Channone Arif
The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary this weekend. The iconic span, named after the narrow strait where San Francisco Bay meets the Pacific Ocean, was the world’s longest and tallest suspension bridge when it opened to traffic on May 28, 1937.
Although the landmark no longer holds that title, it’s still a masterpiece of modern engineering that took nearly four years and $35 million to construct.
The main span, which refers to the length of the bridge between the two main towers is 4,200 feet. This makes it the ninth-longest suspension span in the world.
The bridge has two main towers that support the two main cables. Each tower rises 746 feet above the water, which is about half the height of the Empire State Building.
The total length of wire used in the two main cables that pass over the top of the bridge is 80,000 miles.
As of April 2011, nearly 2 billion vehicles have crossed the Golden Gate Bridge since opening in 1937.
More than 120,000 vehicles cross the bridge each day and there are about 41 millions crossings each year.
