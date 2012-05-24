11 Incredible Facts About Golden Gate Bridge That Will Make You Feel Like An Ant

Photo: Flickr/Channone Arif

The Golden Gate Bridge celebrates its 75th anniversary this weekend. The iconic span, named after the narrow strait where San Francisco Bay meets the Pacific Ocean, was the world’s longest and tallest suspension bridge when it opened to traffic on May 28, 1937.



Although the landmark no longer holds that title, it’s still a masterpiece of modern engineering that took nearly four years and $35 million to construct.

