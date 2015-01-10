The Golden Gate Bridge Is Closed This Weekend -- Here's How To Get Around The Bay

The Golden Gate Bridge will be closed this weekend while crews install a moveable median barrier.
It’s the first time the bridge has been closed in 77 years.
From 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Monday, cars won’t be able to use the bridge at all.
The Golden Gate Bridge District is basically telling people to sit tight over the weekend — but here’s how you can get to and from the North Bay while the bridge is down, should you so desire:
- The bridge’s east sidewalk (facing the Bay) will remain open, so you can walk or bike across.
- Golden Gate Transit Buses will be allowed to use the bridge.
- The Golden Gate Ferry has expanded service over the weekend to accommodate people who can’t use the bridge.
- The Bay Bridge and the Richmond-San Rafael bridge will be operating normally. If you need to get to/from San Francisco by car, that’s the only way to do it.
- If you have deeper pockets, water taxis will be speeding around the Bay, too.
