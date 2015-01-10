The Golden Gate Bridge Is Closed This Weekend -- Here's How To Get Around The Bay

The Golden Gate Bridge will be closed this weekend while crews install a moveable median barrier.

It’s the first time the bridge has been closed in 77 years.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 4:00 a.m. Monday, cars won’t be able to use the bridge at all.

The Golden Gate Bridge District is basically telling people to sit tight over the weekend — but here’s how you can get to and from the North Bay while the bridge is down, should you so desire:

The bridge’s east sidewalk (facing the Bay) will remain open, so you can walk or bike across.

Golden Gate Transit Buses will be allowed to use the bridge.

The Golden Gate Ferry has expanded service over the weekend to accommodate people who can’t use the bridge.

The Bay Bridge and the Richmond-San Rafael bridge will be operating normally. If you need to get to/from San Francisco by car, that’s the only way to do it.

If you have deeper pockets, water taxis will be speeding around the Bay, too.

