Here's A Solid Gold Flappy Bird For The Ultimate Fan Of The Game

A Vietnamese goldsmith group called N3D has created the ultimate piece of Flappy Bird fan art: a figurine made out of 100% 14-karat gold. The bird, which weighs 85.23 grams (~3 ounces) is now up for online auction.

Flappy Bird fans have until March 31 to put in their bid, with the current highest offer standing at $US1,200.

And it’s all for a good cause, too. According to theauction site, profits from the sale will be used “to support people with difficult situation in Vietnam,” where the viral iPhone game originated.

N3D added in an email to Business Insider that they hope to “bring the image of young dynamic Vietnam people to the world” with their piece of gold art.

