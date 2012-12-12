Two Members Of Greece's Neo-Nazi Party Tried To Bring Guns Into The Parliament Building

Photo: AP

Golden Dawn, the neo-Nazi party which has attracted an alarming amount of support in Greece, has garnered a lot negative press since rising in power this summer.They’ve led assaults on immigrants. Members have beaten up journalists. According to some reports, they’ve even infiltrated the police.



But the actions of two Golden Dawn members who serve in the Greek parliament have ratcheted the far-right party’s violent image up another few notches.

According to International Business Times, two MPs who have yet to be named were ejected from the parliament building after metal detectors revealed that they were carrying firearms.

Eight of the 18 Golden Dawn MPs have gun licenses.

This week, the Greek parliament accepted the proposal Speaker Vangelis Meimarakis which imposes stricter rules on carrying weapons in parliament.

Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias said today that MPs are allowed to enter the building armed, “without restriction.”

This news comes just one week after a Golden Dawn office in Athens was the target of a bombing.

