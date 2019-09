Here’s your reminder that the economic collapse in Greece has given rise to a sizable Neo-Nazi contingent (the Golden Dawn) in parliament.



At the :36 mark in this video you can hear a member of the party shout “Heil Hitler.” According to Ekathimerini, he was later thrown out. (Via Gregor Peter)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.