The Head Of Greece's Neo-Nazi Party Is The Only One Really Happy About The Election Outcome

Joe Weisenthal

ATHENS, GREECE: There he is… Nikolaos Michaloliakos the head of the Golden Dawn party (which is Greece’s Neo-Nazi party) just appeared gloating on TV, after his party took over 6% of the vote, and re-entered parliament.

Of all the candidates, he seems the most happy (and smug) about his result.

Golden Dawn

Photo: Business Insider

