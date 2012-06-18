The Head Of Greece's Neo-Nazi Party Is The Only One Really Happy About The Election Outcome

ATHENS, GREECE: There he is… Nikolaos Michaloliakos the head of the Golden Dawn party (which is Greece’s Neo-Nazi party) just appeared gloating on TV, after his party took over 6% of the vote, and re-entered parliament.



Of all the candidates, he seems the most happy (and smug) about his result.

For full results of tonight’s election, see here >

Photo: Business Insider

