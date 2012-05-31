This Is What Thousands Of Greek Nazis In Central Athens Looks Like

Greek far right party Golden Dawn held a huge march through central Athens yesterday, the AP reports, chanting “foreigners out of Greece”.



The march of 2,000 people or so ended peacefully.

The footage below appears to be from the march, with members of the party (some with flaming torches) singing the Greek national anthem. Right now the video 103 likes and 4 dislikes on YouTube by the way.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.