Golden Dawn MPs Are Taking The Nazi Comparisons To A Whole New Level In Greece

Greek MP Ilias Kasidiaris, the extremist Golden Dawn party’s spokesman – who in July physically attacked a female lawmaker on live TV – is really starting to live up to the party’s reputation as a “neo-Nazi” group.The group has taken to the streets, terrorizing immigrants, and the police are reportedly colluding with them.



Meanwhile, Golden Dawn is surging in popularity among the Greek electorate – it now polls as the third-biggest political party.

In the latest disturbing episode to emerge from the chambers of the Greek parliament, Kasidiaris read aloud a passage from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, an anti-Semitic propaganda piece circulated and mandated in classrooms by the Nazis during that party’s rise to power in 1930s Germany. It was also one of Hitler’s key “justifications” for the Holocaust.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz has the story:

Ilias Kasidiaris, a spokesperson for Golden Dawn, read out Protocol 19 from the book: “In order to destroy the prestige of heroism we shall send them for trial in the category of theft, murder and every kind of abominable and filthy crime,” according to Panayote Dimitras of the Greek Helsinki Monitor.

Kasidiaris was addressing parliament on October 23 at a discussion on lifting his immunity in connection with suspicions of assault. “There was absolutely no reaction” to this in parliament, Dimitras said, which, makes “all parties held as accomplices.”

