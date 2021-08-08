Search

I tried Golden Corral’s to-go buffet and while I think the chain is poised for huge success, I won’t be back

Mary Meisenzahl
Golden Corral
Golden Corral
  • Traditionally sit-down buffet chain Golden Corral launched a new to-go option.
  • I was shocked at how busy the restaurant was with dine-in customers midday on a Wednesday.
  • I’m convinced fears of the Delta variant can’t stop people’s desire to get back out to their favorite restaurants.
Golden Corral locations in New York were closed for much of the last year.
Golden Corral sign
Golden Corral
When it reopened this summer, it had a to-go option that I was excited to try out.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral
Source: Insider
“Our business model was virtually outlawed overnight,” Golden Corral CEO Lance Trenary told Insider.
Golden Corral 23
Source: Insider
None of Golden Corral’s nearly 500 locations were allowed to open dining rooms in the early days of the pandemic, and “there were some dark days,” he said.
Golden Corral 20
Source: Insider
Though I went at about 11:30 am on a Wednesday, I was surprised to see how busy the restaurant was. The parking lot was at least half full.
Golden Corral parking lot
Golden Corral parking lot
I’ve been to Golden Corral’s buffet before, but I wasn’t sure how it would work with a to-go model.
Golden Corral to-go
Golden Corral to-go
I was pleasantly surprised to see a sign requesting masks on the door when I walked in. New York state has no mask requirement, but the county the restaurant is in has “substantial” COVID transmission, and the CDC recommends masking indoors.
Golden Corral masks
Golden Corral masks
Source: Democrat and Chronicle
Inside, there were signs advertising the to-go option, though I didn’t see anyone else taking advantage of it during my trip.
Golden Corral to-go
Golden Corral to-go
The cashier handed me a plastic takeout container, which I could fill with food and then weigh to find out how much my meal would cost.
Golden Corral to-go
Golden Corral to-go
Dine-in customers could grab plates from the display here.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
Some sections of the restaurant were closed off to customers.
Golden Corral interior
Golden Corral interior
The closed areas didn’t seem to be in service of social distancing, though. People were packed fairly closely together in the seating areas.
Golden Corral busy
Golden Corral busy
For the most part, the serving stations looked mostly unchanged from pre-COVID times.
Golden Corral serving station salad
Golden Corral serving station salad
The salad bar, like other sections, was still open and self-serve.
Golden Corral serving station salad
Golden Corral serving station salad
There are sneeze guards over all the serving stations, although they felt very small and not that protective.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
I did a round of the entire store to sample a bit of everything for the real Golden Corral experience.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
The chain has a decent variety of food, including breakfast, pasta, pizza, and fried chicken.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
I could see cooks working behind the stations, and some areas like the mashed potatoes looked freshly refilled.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
Parts of the restaurant felt a bit unsanitary given the highly contagious Delta variant, but there were some efforts to minimize transmission.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
Signs throughout the food stations asked customers to use a clean plate on each buffet trip.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
There were disposable gloves available for customers who wanted to wear them when touching the communal serving utensils, but I didn’t see anyone use them. Admittedly, I also did not use them, they felt like more trouble than they were worth.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
The dessert area was probably the most COVID-friendly. Cookies and cakes were in individual bowls, so customers didn’t need to touch the same spoon or dish.
Golden Corral chocolate fountain
Golden Corral chocolate fountain
The chocolate fountain was the only station that wasn’t self serve – customers had to ask for help from a worker and could not touch the fountain themselves.
Golden Corral chocolate fountain
Golden Corral chocolate fountain
There were also two hand sanitizer stations, one at either end of the restaurant.
Golden Corral hand sanitizer
Golden Corral hand sanitizer
No other customers seemed to be wearing masks. Some workers wore masks, but most didn’t or had them down around their chins.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
The hostess stand had a small shelf of cleaning supplies.
Golden Corral to-go
Golden Corral to-go
After seeing how many customers were inside, I was glad that I could take my food to go and eat it in my apartment.
Golden Corral serving station
Golden Corral serving station
To checkout and pay, the cashier weighed the containers. It worked similarly to a hot bar at a place like Wegmans.
Golden Corral to-go
Golden Corral to-go
We got the food packed up in a Golden Corral bag, and we were good to go.
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Golden Corral to-go boxes
I wasn’t sure how well the food would travel, but I was excited to try it.
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Our verdict was that the food didn’t look particularly good, but it was definitely tasty. We mostly went for the fried foods, the vegetables didn’t look very appetizing.
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Two moderately-full takeout containers cost $US26 ($AU35) total.
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Golden Corral to-go boxes
Ultimately eating at Golden Corral did not feel very safe right now, even though I’m vaccinated. However, I think the number of customers during my visit shows that there’s still major demand for the buffet chain, and COVID-19 isn’t slowing that down.
Golden Corral
Golden Corral
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].