The average Golden Corral customer is a retired senior who goes every weekend, according to the data

Golden Corral now has to-go options. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

The typical Golden Corral customer is over 65 years old and lives in the south.

They’re more likely to go out to eat every weekend than the typical customer.

Golden Corral’s buffet model remains popular despite COVID-19 resurgences.

The typical Golden Corral customer is a Black retiree over age 65, according to data provided by analytics firm Numerator. They likely live in rural or suburban areas in the South Central and South Atlantic regions of the US, in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, or Washington DC.

Their household tends to make less than $US80,000 ($AU106,902) per year, and this customer likely has a high school diploma or GED. There are some similarities with the average Texas Roadhouse Customer, who is also over 65 and lives in the suburban or rural south.

Golden Corral is famous for its extensive buffet options and extremely loyal fans. Buffets were a tricky type of business in the early days of the pandemic when few of the chain’s nearly 500 locations could open for indoor dining at all and off-premise orders made up less than 3% of all business. When I visited in August, though, business was booming and the restaurant was packed.

The Golden Corral customer spends an average of $US28.42 ($AU38) per trip to the buffet chain. They typically make five trips per year, and they’re most likely to select steaks, ready-made sandwiches, tea, fruit juice, and soda from the buffet. Their tastes are largely the same at other restaurants, retaining a preference for tea and steak.

These customers make an average of 54 total restaurant visits in a year, spending $US32.27 ($AU43) per trip, $US4.69 ($AU6) lower than the average restaurant customer.

Golden Corral customers are much more likely to go out to a restaurant on a Saturday or Sunday compared to the average consumer, Numerator found. This coincides with Sunday, which is one of Golden Corral’s busiest days alongside Wednesdays. Combined with data on the average number of annual restaurant trips, the Golden Corral customer averages about one restaurant outing each weekend.

