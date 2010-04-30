The Advantages Of Being Able To Live In Your Hedge Fund's Office

Photo: Business Insider

Yesterday, we took the subway down to Pine Street in the Financial District to visit a small options-arbitrage hedge fund called Golden Archer Investments. The firm has been around three years and just moved into some sweet new digs.Inside the old JP Morgan building at 20 Pine, we found a world that vastly differs from Wall Street’s generally dull architecture.



The building now features designs from Armani and sports a private subway entrance, on-site dry cleaning, and plenty of other amenities that make it a great place to do business.

The actual office is still waiting on some furniture and other stuff, but for the most part, it’s by far one of the sweetest offices/living spaces we’ve been in, and offers a good argument against working for a large established fund.

