GOLDEN AGE OF MEDIA: Here Are The Media Companies Among The World's Most Valuable Startups

Photo: via Facebook
Has there every been a better time to start a media company?If you look at the Digital 100, you would probably answer no.
The big boys – Facebook, Zynga, Twitter, Hulu – make the list high up, but the hope for entrepreneurs lies in companies such as Instagram.
The photo service went from nothing to an estimated $100 million valuation in almost no time. Bleacher Report, SB Nation, and Tumblr were also debutantes.
In fact, nearly a quarter of the list consists of media companies. Not bad. Not bad at all.
See the full 100 companies here
1. Facebook
2. Zynga
4. Twitter
11. Hulu
15. Rovio
22. Tumblr
34. Buddy Media
36. AdKnowledge
43. Glam Media
47. Federated Media
56. Brightcove
62. Flipboard
63. Specific Media
71. Vibrant Media
72. Gawker Media
74. Media6Degrees
81. Bleacher Report
82. Break Media
88. Thrillist
95. Instagram
100. SB Nation
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.