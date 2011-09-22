GOLDEN AGE OF MEDIA: Here Are The Media Companies Among The World's Most Valuable Startups

Photo: via Facebook

Has there every been a better time to start a media company?If you look at the Digital 100, you would probably answer no.



The big boys – Facebook, Zynga, Twitter, Hulu – make the list high up, but the hope for entrepreneurs lies in companies such as Instagram.

The photo service went from nothing to an estimated $100 million valuation in almost no time. Bleacher Report, SB Nation, and Tumblr were also debutantes.

In fact, nearly a quarter of the list consists of media companies. Not bad. Not bad at all.

See the full 100 companies here

1. Facebook

2. Zynga

4. Twitter

11. Hulu

15. Rovio

22. Tumblr

34. Buddy Media

36. AdKnowledge

43. Glam Media

47. Federated Media

56. Brightcove

62. Flipboard

63. Specific Media

71. Vibrant Media

72. Gawker Media

74. Media6Degrees

81. Bleacher Report

82. Break Media

88. Thrillist

95. Instagram

100. SB Nation

