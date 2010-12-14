Gold Won't Go Down Without A Messy Fight

Currently gold or the GLD ETF is hitting a high of $137. This happens to be close to 66.66% more than the peak high of 1980. Well not so strange, but not until you learn that the GLD low was around $27, or close to 66.66% less than the peak of 1980.



Spooked? Somehow I think Damien (ak Omen movies) is going to SELL, SELL.

WHY: Maybe the strength in the $USD from a higher yielding bond market, or from the EURO doing something wacky, stocks may sell off as some one reads BAC balance sheet in WikiLeaks, who knows!

BUT I know this stuff that goes up in straight lines is NOT immune from the Damien touch! I expect lower prices by March 2011, but I don’t expect GOLD to go down with out a messy fight.

Have a close look at this long term GLD chart (GOLD cash inserted into GLD price where needed).

Chart Link

WEBSITE: www.readtheticker.com

BLOG: www.readtheticker.com/Pages/Blog1.aspx

BIO:We are financial market enthusiasts using methods expressed by the Gann, Hurst and Wyckoff

with a few of our own proprietary tools. Readtheticker.com provides online stock and index charts

with commentary. We are not brokers, bankers, financial planners, hedge fund traders or investment

advisors, we are private investors.

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The material is presented for educational purposes only and may contain errors or omissions

and are subject to change without notice. Readtheticker.com (or ‘RTT’) members and or

associates are NOT responsible for any actions you may take on any comments, advice,

annotations or advertisement presented in this content. This material is not presented

to be a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument (including but not

limited to stocks, forex, options, bonds or futures, on any exchange in the world)

or as ‘investment advice’. This article content may be reproduced or excerpted online

provided full attribution is given and the original article source is linked to.

Please contact the author for reprint permission in any other media. Readtheticker.com

members may or may not have a position in any company or security mentioned herein.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.