It's Been An Insane Week Already For Gold And Silver

Let’s just pause for a moment and reflect what a crazy week it’s already been for gold and silver, and note that it’s still early Tuesday.



Both metals dropped hard the instant markets opened in Asia on Sunday evening (silver was especially hard hit).

Then the metals strengthened a a bit after the initial drop, rallied a bit mid day, and then went parabolic.

And then last night they rallied some more, jutted up sharply, before ultimately cooling down a bit.

Just wild action that stands sharply apart from the rest of the market.

Kitco

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.