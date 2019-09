Everyone’s talking gold today, but we’re hearing a lot of chirping about silver today too. And indeed since the bottom the “poor man’s gold” has done way better.



Here’s silver. Notice it’s more than doubled since its lows.

From Stockcharts.com:

Photo: StockCharts.com

And here’s gold. Very good, but not a more than double like silver.

Photo: StockCharts.com

