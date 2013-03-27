Billions Of Dollars Worth Of Gold Is Hiding In Our Garbage [Infographic]

The rally cry of the gold bug has never been louder thanks to the aggressive monetary policies of central banks around the world.



To meet demand, traditional miners crush tons of rock for specks of gold.

Meanwhile, most of us just throw away gold without knowing it.

Here’s an interesting infographic from GoldAndSilverBuyers.com that shows how much gold is in our garbage.

