The rout in the gold market continues.



The shiny yellow metal just broke through yesterday’s low of $1221 an ounce on a bout of heavy selling, and is now trading around $1215 after hitting a low of $1212.50.

Check out the breakdown in the chart below, along with the big spike in trading volume on the subgraph.

