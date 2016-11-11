The maker of the gold-plated Putin iPhone is now making a gold-plated Trump iPhone

The maker of the gold-plated Vladimir Putin iPhone has a new addition to its Supremo collection, which celebrates “great men.” You guessed it: president-elect Donald Trump.

The custom iPhone 7 has a gold back with an engraved portrait of Trump along with his tagline “Make America Great Again,” and the coat of arms of the United States. The phone, which is made by the Russian-Italian company Caviar, costs about $4,047 (197,000 rubles).

Caviar made waves in 2014 when its gold-plated Putin phone, of a similar design, was passed around the internet (the company now has a few versions of that phone). The company said buying a Putin phone was “the best way to express patriotism.”

“President Vladimir Putin has become a symbol of the new generation, strong-willed and a decisive leader,” the company said. “Caviar jewellers chose him as among the most important figures of our time.”

Here’s one of the Putin phones:

Caviar hopes to get one of its new Trump phones into the hands of Trump himself. “We will do everything possible to bring the phone to Mr. Trump,” the company told Lenta.

But don’t expect Trump and Putin to call each other with iPhones emblazoned with their own faces, however. Putin congratulated Trump on his election win using an old-fashioned telegram.

Here’s a shot of how Caviar does its work:

