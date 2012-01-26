INFOGRAPHIC: Where All The Gold In The World Comes From And Where It Goes

Where does all the gold come from? And where does it go?
The Gold Tree Infographic visualizes above-ground stock of gold, sources of gold broken down to continents and countries and uses of gold. The infographic pictures the different forms of gold investments – ranging from physical gold in the form of bullion gold to securities not backed by gold.
Chart provided by Trustable Gold.
Click image for larger version.
Photo: Trustable Gold
