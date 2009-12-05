Everyone Is Long Gold





According to this chart from Citi’s Alan Heap today, gold traders are the most net-long they’ve been this decade, as indicated by the yellow line below. We’ll go out on a limb and bet that they are also the most net-long in decades even given the massive run up in gold over the last few years.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1960a90000000000742f65/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="gold" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

