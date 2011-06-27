A Controversial Gold Trader Just Bought Michael Jackson's Thriller Jacket For $1.8 Million

Photo: Wikipedia

Quite possibly the most famous jacket in pop history now belongs to a Texas gold trader, according to the Guardian, via the Daily Beast.The jacket that Michael Jackson wore in his Thriller music video just sold for $1.8 million at a charity auction, and the buyer is Milton Verret from Austin.



“The black and red calf leather jacket with winged shoulders was one of two used for the shoot. The other one, in scuffed condition, is owned by the Jackson estate. The jacket sold by Julien’s auction house in Beverly Hills is in better condition and is signed on the sleeve by the late singer,” according to the Guardian.

Verret was in a bidding war for the item against six other bidders around the globe.

“It is one of the most important pieces of rock’n’roll memorabilia in history,” Verret said. He also owns another MJ jacket.

Verret has reportedly had a “history of legal problems in the coin and movie business,” according to the Better Business Bureau. “Milton Verret’s son, Colt Verret, is a former sales manager for United States Coin & Bullion Reserve and the president of United States Coin and Gold Reserve.”

According to the BBB, “Milton Verret’s legal problems are well documented” and include:

A 1984 complain by the U.S. Postal Service against Verret and others, which was agreed upon by a judge, that the crew was “engaged in a scheme to obtain money through the mail by means of materially false representations.”

A 1998 federal court decision that upheld SEC accusations of Verret misleading investors about the projected revenues of the animated film “Happily Ever After.”

A 2004 allegation by a consumer protection agency that Verret’s United States Rare Coin & Bullion Reserve advertised a close associatiom with the federal government or the U.S. Mint.

A 2007 settlement with a man who said he was persuaded by “misleading and high-pressure sales tactics to purchase more than $400,000 in gold, platinum and silver coins.”

The sunglasses Jackson wore on his 1984 Victory Tour were also sold at the acution. They went for $60,000 dollars.

