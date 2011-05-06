A Gold Trader Allegedly Just Confessed To Killing His Wife Over Gold

A gold trader allegedly admitted to his prison cellmate that he’d masterminded the murder of his wife.



And it was all apparently because of… gold.

A court in L.A heard today that James Fayed was entangled “in a costly divorce battle and feared [his wife] would give evidence against him in a federal probe into their international gold trading business,” the Daily Mail reported.

The trader is on trial for murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the L.A Times said.

He’s also accused of planning to kill one of the men who he said paid to have his wife killed, from jail.

Jurors in a court listened to a tape, that had secretly been recorded by Fayed’s cellmate, in which he described his wife as “money-grubbing.” He apparently said: “‘If she’d just kept her mouth shut.”

And then he allegedly complained that the hitmen he’d hired had “passed up several better opportunities to kill his wife before choosing a crowded parking garage.”

Fayed and his wife had run a firm called Goldfinger Inc.

According to the Daily Mail, the Deputy L.A DA said,

The case amounted to a love story, but one that involved ‘boy meets gold’ rather than ‘boy meets girl.’

‘It’s that greed, that love of gold, that caused this man to have his wife murdered for financial gain,’ he added.

Fayed’s attorney says that the cellmate is “habitual liar.” The gold trader could get the death penalty if he’s found guilty, according to the LA Times.

