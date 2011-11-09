Gold Briefly Tops $1800 And Oil Inches To $100

Gold futures rallied above $1,800 a troy ounce during intraday trading today. But prices quickly fell after it was reported that Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi would soon step down. Less than two months ago, gold had crossed below $1,550.



At the end of October, Ben Davies, CEO of Hinde Capital, predicted that gold would top $2,000 by the end of the year. Take a look at the change since the week began:

Photo: CME Group

Meanwhile, crude oil has gained momentum in recent weeks, with prices per barrel up a dollar to $96.59.

