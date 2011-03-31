The Most Interesting Thing You'll Read About The Gold/Silver Ratio All Day

A lot is made of the fact that the silver:gold ratio is very low, and that silver would need to come down a lot (relative to gold) to get back in line with historical ratios.



But usually that discussion looks back a few decades.

Deutsche Bank’s Daniel Brebner goes a bit further. Actually a lot further. Actually through the history of time, since the formation of the earth’s crust.

From the 12th to the 17th century, the gold/silver ratio held reasonably constant at about 12:1.

Isaac Newton monetized silver and set the ratio at 15.5 early in the 18th century and this held until 1873.

In terms of relative abundance in the earth’s crust, silver exceeds gold by a ratio of about 18.75.

Since the current ratio is in the 30s, silver could rally A LOT more, relative to gold, to get back to old history.

Photo: Deutsche Bank

